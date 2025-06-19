This IPL 2025 Thriller ft RCB Becomes the Most Watched T20 Cricket Match Ever

Record-breaking viewership across TV and digital cements IPL 2025 as the biggest T20 broadcast ever

The 18th edition of the cash-rich league will be remembered as one of the most iconic in the tournament’s history. The highly intense clash, which witnessed Virat Kohli and RCB finally lifting the coveted trophy, ending its 18-year trophy drought, drew a whopping 31.7 billion minutes of total watch-time across linear television and digital streaming platforms.

Historic Digital Engagement on Streaming Platform

On JioHotstar, official streaming partner of the IPL 2025, the match rewrote digital history, emerging as the biggest T20 match ever with 892 million video views. It even touched historic 55 million peak concurrency. The summit clash clocked 16.74 billion minutes of watch-time, making it the biggest streaming event in cricket history.

This momentum was driven by the sharp rise in Connected TV (CTV) consumption, which alone grew by 49%, underscoring the growth of large-screen digital viewing in India.

Television Records Smashed

On linear television, the league set a new benchmark for live broadcast viewership. The title clash registered 169 million viewers and watch-time at 15 billion minutes, the highest ever reach for a T20 match.

Star Sports, the official television broadcasters, registered 456 billion minutes of watch time. It also recorded the highest average TVR (rating) across the viewing universe and key demographics on the network.

Season-Wide Viewership Breakthroughs

The entire IPL 2025 season set the standards sky high in terms of audience reach and engagement. The digital platform gained over 23.1 billion views and 384.6 billion minutes of watch time, reflecting a 29% year-on-year surge.

The 18th edition recorded the highest-ever cumulative watch-time of over 840 billion minutes. The first three matches set an all-time IPL record by clocking 49.56 billion minutes of watch time across platforms.

A Season to Remember

Apart from RCB’s title triumph, Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs and played in the title clash after 11 years. Last time PBKS entered the playoffs was back in 2014, where they lost the final to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With PBKS’s qualification, Shreyas Iyer became the only captain to lead three different franchises to the IPL final. He guided Delhi Capitals, KKR, and PBKS to the tournament’s title clash in 2020, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines by smashing the second fastest hundred and fastest by an Indian of the tournament. He also became the youngest centurion in IPL history.

