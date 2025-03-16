Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction, Aussie Star Makes Strong Case As Replacement With Hundred In Sheffield Shield

The wicketkeeper-batter has been ignored by IPL franchises since 2020/21 season

It’s been a strange case of Alex Carey and T20s. He has two hundreds in the format and has a career strike rate of 130. He offers stability in the lower middle-order and can finish games. However, the left-hander is mostly in the unsold list in franchise leagues across the world. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, he hasn’t been sold since the 2020/21 season where he played for Delhi Capitals. In the recent 2024-25 Big Bash League, Carey played three games for Adelaide Strikers and scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 189.

Carey shines again for South Australia

Despite the fewer chances and less numbers in the shortest format, Carey has been very consistent in red-ball cricket and in the ODIs. After scoring a total of 216 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Carey scored an unbeaten 46 and a 156 in the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in Sri Lanka and followed it up with scores of 41 in the ODI series.

He was one of the best performers for Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025, scoring a crucial 69 against England in the opening group match and a tenacious 61 in the semifinal against India.

Carey continued this excellent run of form in the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2024-25 for South Australia by a breezy 100-ball 104 against Queensland to take his team to a commanding first innings total of 614.

Alex Carey makes his case for IPL 2025

Batting first at the Adelaide Oval, South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney elected to bat first. It proved to be the right decision as opener Connor Mclnerney scored 142 which was followed by a half century by Jason Sangha.

After Mclnerney departed, Carey ended day 1 of the match on 46 with Jake Lehmann not out on 27. Carey continued his fluent knock on Sunday as he reached his 10th First-Class hundred in at less than run-a-ball pace and was dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne on 104.

Carey’s knock included 11 boundaries and two sixes as Lehmann’s 130 added to the first innings total of 617/7 declared.

Carey might have a chance to find a place in IPL 2025 as a late replacement as all 10 franchises grapple with multiple injured players fully absent from the tournament or yet to reach full fitness.

