News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
LA28 Olympics USA
news

USA Cricket Board Should Step Down as Part Of LA28 Roadmap, Says ICC

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

Back in 2023, cricket was one of five new sports that were included in the LA28 roster.

LA28 Olympics USA

Cricket is set to return to the Olympics after a 128-year gap, with the Los Angeles edition in 2028. The LA28 Olympics cricket event will be staged from July 12 to 29, 2028, in Pomona, which is close to Los Angeles.

Ahead of the LA28 Olympics, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has started taking steps to reset and maintain the leadership and governance structure of USA Cricket (USAC) after receiving an order from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). This development stems from USAC’s need to obtain national governing body (NGB) status from the USOPC, which is required for any new sport added to the LA28 Games.

Why Cricket Was Added To LA28 Olympics?

Back in 2023, cricket was one of five new sports included in the LA28 roster by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), citing its massive global audience, particularly in the Indian subcontinent. Since the United States is the host nation, they are likely to be one of the six teams competing for medals in both the men’s and women’s categories.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the ICC has now provided a “roadmap” in an email to USAC on July 10, after previously warning the organisation last July of serious repercussions, including the risk of losing its status as the governing body for cricket in the US.

The roadmap includes setting up a new interim board, conducting fresh elections, and ensuring that all operational and financial procedures are aligned with both ICC and USOPC standards. USAC’s current issues stem from long-standing administrative instability, infighting, and failure to meet governance benchmarks.

The ICC reiterated that without swift corrective action, not only would USAC risk losing its recognition as the official governing body of cricket in the USA, but it could also jeopardize the participation of the USA team in the LA28 Olympics—a major blow given the sport’s high-profile return to the Games.

ALSO READ:

“A stage-wise approach shall be implemented to restore regulatory compliance and functional integrity to USA Cricket, with the ultimate aim of securing National Governing Body (NGB) recognition by the USOPC and eligibility for LA28 Olympic participation. The Committee is committed to helping to restore the integrity and credibility of USA Cricket. The roadmap provides a structured and lawful pathway to achieving NGB status and ensuring that USA Cricket is eligible to participate in LA28 as a fully compliant Olympic sporting body”, the ICC said in the July 10 email.

ICC’s Roadmap For LA28 Olympics

The ICC’s Normalisation Committee, in tandem with USOPC, drew up the six-step roadmap. Jay Shah, who is the ICC Chairman, had a meeting with senior officials of USAC twice – in April and then in Los Angeles in June, where he told them the major concerns and how they can be resolved. 

According to the roadmap, the USAC has to remove its existing independent directors and replace them with at least three new names. The ICC will then seek help from USOPC and will finalise the three new directors, who will be required to stand by all the norms under the USAC constitution. The moment the three independent directors are inducted formally, the Normalisation Committee has stated that the existing USAC Board will resign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

2028 Los Angeles Olympics
ICC
USA Cricket
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

'He Knows What He Is Doing...' - Joe Root Hails England Hero After An Emphatic Victory In Lord's Test

‘He Knows What He Is Doing…’ – Joe Root Hails England Hero After An Emphatic Victory In Lord’s Test

Joe Root scored a century in the first innings of the third Test at Lord's.
12:50 pm
Amogh Bodas
Ricky Ponting Picks Australia Top 3 for Ashes 2025, Gives Contradictory Opinion on Sam Konstas

Ricky Ponting Picks Australia Top 3 for Ashes 2025, Gives Contradictory Opinion on Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas managed only 50 runs across six innings in the series.
12:07 pm
Sagar Paul
mumbai indians ipl 2025 will jacks t20 blast sam curran jamie overton csk ipl 2026 retention

Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles, IPL Teammate Flops While CSK Duo Struggle In T20 Blast As IPL 2026 Retention Questions Loom

Mumbai Indians will look at his form before IPL 2026 retentions
10:41 am
Samarnath Soory
Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances

KKR and Rajasthan Royals Stars Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Both played a key role in guiding Guyana to victory.
10:01 am
Sagar Paul

KKR Grooming Former Pakistan U19 Talent And Rising Global T20 Star, But Is He Eligible To Enter IPL 2026 Auction?

9:28 am
CX Staff Writer
Andre Russell Returns for West Indies in Farewell Series, Two Youngsters Get Maiden Call-Up for Australia T20Is

Andre Russell Returns to West Indies Squad in Farewell Series, Two Youngsters Get Maiden Call-Up for Australia T20Is

11:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.