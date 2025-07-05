Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest Hundred in U19 ODIs Against England in Worcester

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 143 runs off 78 deliveries in the fourth Youth ODI against England.
Brace yourselves, a new superstar is in town! Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi is quickly becoming the talk of the town. After his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the young turk is now making a name at the Under-19 level. The young Indian prodigy has scored a hundred in the fourth Youth ODI against the England Under-19 side. But, that’s not it. He got to the three figure mark in just 52 balls, making it the fastest hundred ever scored in a Youth ODI in the history of the game. With all the heroic performances that he is showcasing, the young Indian sensation might be onto something really big in his cricketing career.
145/9
103/10
71/3
141/7
–
–
–
248/10
97/6
100/0
Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 10 wickets
152/3
151/3
MUS Akademik Ravens won by 7 wickets
81/0
77/9
144/1
17/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
161/3
160/7
Netherlands beat Jersey by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
271/4
25/4
70/4
Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 18 runs (D/L) method
Indonesia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
114/9
166/7
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 52 runs
172/6
80/10
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
90/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
47/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Suryavanshi opened the innings alongside captain Ayush Mhatre after England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Though Ayush Mhatre succumbed early being dismissed for just five, that didn’t affect Suryavanshi. He prolific left-handed hitter went on to pile misery on the English bowling attack, propelling India’s total upwards at a healthy rate. Right through his brief career, Suryavanshi has showcased immense talent and ability to hit the long ball. It is rather a no-brainer, that selectors will be watching him from close quarters.
ALSO READ:
The 14-year-old got off to a wonderful start in the tour. He blazed through the English setup scoring a blistering 19-ball 48 in the first Youth ODI. He soon backed it up with a 34-ball 45, an innings which was too steady and composed for the likes of the hard-hitting left-hander. But, he wasn’t going to stop there. In the third ODI, Suryavanshi went on to score a 31-ball 86, which helped the team chase 269, going 2-1 up in the series. And just as everyone thought that the law of averages would steer him towards a low total soon, he has upped the ante. The youngster now has made his way into the history books of the game.
What stands out in Suryavanshi’s batting is his calm demeanor while he’s on the field. Many of his teammates in the Rajasthan Royals setup also mentioned that the youngster was getting into good position while hitting the ball. This is something which is very important for a batter in order to hit a long ball. The young opener was entrusted with the responsibility of giving his team good starts in the IPL, and he lived up to it in almost every game. His performances in the league as well as for India’s U-19 side leave no doubts that he will be one of the first choices for retention, come the IPL 2026 auctions.
What were you doing at 14? Probably attending school and completing your homework, out of compulsion. Here’s a top lad at the age of 14, breaking international records for fun. With his aggressive batting display, Suryavanshi has now bagged the record for the fastest Youth ODI ton, and if he continues to play the same way, there will be many more to come in the near future.
|Player
|Balls Taken to 100
|Opposition
|Year
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|52
|ENG
|2025
|Qasim Akram
|63
|SL
|2022
|Raj Bawa
|69
|UGA
|2022
|Jewel Andrew
|71
|SA
|2024
|Zawad Abrar
|72
|SL
|2025
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hindukush Strikers won by 42 runs