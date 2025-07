England have replaced Shoaib Bashir with Liam Dawson for the remaining two matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Bashir broke his finger while bowling in the Lord’s Test and will need surgery to recover.

This means Dawson will return to Tests after eight years. He has been among the most consistent domestic performers.

He has played three Tests, scoring 84 runs at an average of 21 and taking seven wickets at 42.57 runs apiece. His last outing in the format came in 2017.

