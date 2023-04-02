Watch: Virat Kohli's MSD-like six to win the match on the 2011 WC win anniversary

Virat Kohli played a magnificent knock of 82 runs to provide RCB their first win of the season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in their opening game of IPL 2023. MI managed to post 171/7 in their 20 overs in the first innings. Tilak Varma played a sensational innings to guide MI to a decent total.

However, the RCB openers came in with all the guns blazing. They hit the MI bowlers all around the ground. Faf du Plessis accommodated 76 runs off just 43 balls with the help of 5 fours and six maximums.

Virat Kohli hits a Dhoniesque shot to finish the game

Virat Kohli played a magnificent knock of 82 runs off just 49 balls. He hit 6 boundaries and five glorious sixes.



He capped off the match with a Dhoniesque shot on the 2011 World Cup win anniversary. It was a length delivery and Virat Kohli thwacked it over long on for a six. Kohli stood tall and deposited it flat down the ground with a straight bat.

The shot was pretty similar to MS Dhoni’s six in the World Cup Final 13 years ago. India won the World Cup in 2011, ending their 28-years drought. That six and that match is etched in every Indian cricket fan's heart forever.

On its anniversary, Virat Kohli recreated a somewhat similar shot on the last ball of the match. This shot was a perfect tribute to that six in 2011. Everyone who watched the game certainly reminisced about that majestic night 13 years ago. Virat Kohli could not have picked a better time to recreate that six.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a fantastic start this season. They will be pleased with the form of Virat Kohli. Kohli did not have a great run last year, but his form has been pretty good in 2023. RCB would want him to continue batting similarly throughout the season and end their trophy drought.