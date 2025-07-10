[WATCH] Jadeja Rolls Ball on the Ground, Tempts Root to Run During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England are 251/3 on stumps on Day 1.

Good batters generally convert ones into twos. But when the fielder is Ravindra Jadeja, the batter is surely forced to think twice before leaving the crease. In the 83rd over of the first innings of the third ENG vs IND Test at Lord’s, India’s gun fielder shared a light note with Joe Root. The English batter hit the ball towards deep point, where Jadeja was fielding. Root called for two runs, but by the time he went for the second, Jadeja was quickly onto the ball. Once Root decided to withdraw from the second run, Jadeja tempted him to for the run. Moreover, he lobbed the ball down on the ground to entice Root to go for the run. However, the latter decided to stay his ground and the both of them shared a good laugh.

All matches (57) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 172/5 PHL 176/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 246/7 SK 134/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 159/3 BAN 154/5 Fixtures Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL 217/6 GBT 222/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL 200/2 TRK 195/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 160/8 HAST 159/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL 110/8 OSTG 115/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 99/8 BRBA 157/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 97/9 HAST 165/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW 82/1 LEUL 182/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 155/7 NAJC 177/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 135/3 CCC 134/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD 30/0 DC 165/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Live – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG 251/4 IND – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 88/10 MUR 188/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK 187/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU 131/10 MINY 132/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS 143/10 OAW 215/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 153/5 KAK 152/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 157/4 TAN 154/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 166/8 GER 158/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

After Ben Stokes elected to bat first in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the hosts had a decent start. There were no wickets lost in the first 13 overs, but then Nitish Reddy happened! The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder went on to dismiss both the English openers in the same over to push England on the back foot. But a 109-run partnership between Joe Root and Ollie Pope steered the hosts towards safe waters. Ollie Pope was dismissed to Jadeja’s delivery on the very first ball after tea. Jasprit Bumrah soon joined the party and sent Harry Brook back in style. Skipper Ben Stokes and Root then got together to stitch a partnership that reads 79* on stumps. While Stokes is unbeaten on 39, Root will resume the second day on 99*, and England on 251/4.

Watch this video, where Jadeja is seen tempting Root to go for a run in the 83rd over the match. The Indian was really quick to pounce on the ball from the boundary, making Root think about the second run.

Rule #1: Never risk it with @imjadeja 😶

Rule #2: If you forget Rule #1 👀#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST Day 2 FRI, JULY 11, 2:30 PM streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/6chobVFsBL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2025

How is the ENG vs IND Series Poised?

The series started with a bang in Leeds. Captain Shubman Gill scored a tremendous 147 on captaincy debut. To couple that, vice-captain Rishabh Pant scored hundreds in both innings of the Test. India set England a target of 371, which the hosts chased without breaking a sweat. India became the first team in the history of Test cricket to lose a match after scoring five centuries. The chips were down. Questions were being raised. And the sacking chats had begun. Prasidh Krishna bowled with lack of discipline, especially in the first innings. But more than anything, dropped catches cost India the game.

ALSO READ:

In the second Test at Birmingham, it was all India. Apart from the 303-run partnership from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, the Test match was in complete control of the visitors. Being put into bat again, Gill scored 269 this time. The Indians piled misery on the English players, keeping them on the field for longer durations of time. As a result, they were tired and fatigued. India scored another big total in the second innings and set the hosts a target of 608 to chase. This time, they weren’t looking to chase. They played for the draw, and succumbed to India, handing the visitors a 336-run victory.

The series came to the Home of Cricket with 1-1 as the scoreline. And now the deck is lively. Jofra Archer is back in the mix and things looked good for England on the first Day. But there was a difference. They didn’t score their runs as quick as they usually do. It wasn’t Bazball style cricket. It was proper Test cricket, in Shubman Gill’s words. This series continues to amaze.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.