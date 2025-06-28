News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
luan de pretorius zim vs sa 1st test
news

[WATCH] Lhuan-dre Pretorius Gets Massive Reprieve After Umpiring Error During ZIM vs SA 1st Test, No DRS As Zimbabwe Left Disappointed

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 28, 2025
2 min read

South Africa lost their top four in quick succession on Day 1

luan de pretorius zim vs sa 1st test

The absence of Decision Review System (DRS) in smaller Test-playing nations has shown how much it is needed for the longest format where a couple of decisions can change the tide of the entire match.

The gulf between Test cricket played in Zimbabwe to that of cricket played in countries with richer Boards was apparent during the first Test against South Africa in Bulwayo on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

136/10

Pamir Legends PAL

161/8

Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 25 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

80/4

Mahipar Stars MPS

79/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mahipar Stars MPS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Hindukush Strikers HS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Ami Super Avengers ASA

Pruthvi Panthers PRP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

104/10

Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens SSM-W

22/4

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens beat Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens by 16 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

79/5

SKK Women SKK-W

78/1

Empire Lionesses Women beat SKK Women by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
PCS Women PCS-W

Oulu CC Women OCC-W

15/2

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

60/7

Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

61/1

Empire Lionesses-W beat Oulu CC-W by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
SKK Women SKK-W

PCS Women PCS-W

11/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
PCS Women PCS-W

Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

SKK Women SKK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Scorchers Women SCO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Thunder Cats B THUB

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

141/7

Malaysia Reds MR

124/10

Malaysia Blues beat Malaysia Reds by 17 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Seattle Orcas SOR

238/7

MI New York MINY

237/4

Seattle Orcas beat MI New York by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

149/6

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

151/6

Alpine Sporting Club beat Irises Cricket Club by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Black Eagle SAP BES

30/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

85/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen beat Black Eagle SAP by 55 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

236/6

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

Siechem Madurai Panthers MPS

156/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Lyca Kovai Kings LKK

Salem Spartans SMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

Lhuan-dre Pretorius gets a reprieve during ZIM vs SA 1st Test

The World Test Champions were reeling at 63/4 in the morning of the first day, when Zimbabwe pacer Tanaka Chivanga created a superb opening to get the fifth wicket. Debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius tried to drive on the off-side through point as the ball kept low and snuck underneath his bat.

There was a clear sound when the ball passed the bat but umpire Richard Illingworth was unmoved despite Chivanga and Zimbabwe keeper Tafadzwa Tsiga were sure that Pretorius had nicked it.

There was no way to challenge that decision as the broadcasters, who are responsible for the DRS technology, didn’t have it for the series.

ALSO READ:

The decision did have an impact on the day’s play as the left-hander went on to score a fifty on debut as well as forging an unbeaten partnership of 63 with Dewald Brevis.

Zimbabwe, who had struggled economically for decades, have managed to play Tests against Ireland, Bangladesh and most recently against England in Nottingham.

South Africa playing with multiple uncapped players

Before the WTC 2025 final in Lord’s Zimbabwe had also played a warm-up four-day match against South Africa.

This is South Africa’s first series post the WTC victory which ended their 27-year wait for an ICC trophy.

The Proteas’ defence of the WTC title will not begin until October when they play Pakistan followed by a Test series in India in November. After a gap of nearly 13 years, they will not have the traditional Boxing Day Test as the CSA have moved up the start of SA20 to late December.

The Proteas are being led by spinner Keshav Maharaj against Zimbabwe as captain Temba Bavuma is recovering from a hamstring injury. Zimbabwe, who are currently 11th in the ICC Test rankings, are not part of the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dewald Brevis
Lhuan-Dre Pretorius
ZIM vs SA
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Major League Cricket Heinrich Klaasen

SRH Icon Steps Down As Captain, Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces As Skipper At Seattle Orcas After Losing Streak in MLC 2025

However, after removing Mott from his head coach role, they have not roped in any replacement.
6:05 pm
Ashish Satyam
CSK IPL 2025 Sensation Dewald Brevis Impresses on Test Debut; Slams a Series of Three Sixes To Reach Fifty

CSK IPL 2025 Sensation Impresses on Test Debut; Slams a Series of Three Sixes To Reach Fifty

5:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Been Continuously Losing’- Gautam Gambhir’s Former Teammate Tears Into India Coach for Not Delivering Results

‘Been Continuously Losing’- Gautam Gambhir’s Former Teammate Tears Into India Coach for Not Delivering Results

4:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Not Arshdeep Singh, Another Punjab Kings Star Spotted in India Nets Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

A few journalists covering the matches from the ground clicked him with Indian players.
5:06 pm
Darpan Jain
Jasprit Bumrah Seen in Nets Amidst Questions Over His Participation in the 2nd England vs India Test

Jasprit Bumrah Seen in Nets Amidst Questions Over His Participation in the 2nd England vs India Test

The next match will commence on July 2.
3:48 pm
Sreejita Sen

Will Steve Smith Play in WI vs AUS 2nd Test?

Australia won the first Test by 159 runs.
3:22 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.