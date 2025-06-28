[WATCH] Lhuan-dre Pretorius Gets Massive Reprieve After Umpiring Error During ZIM vs SA 1st Test, No DRS As Zimbabwe Left Disappointed

South Africa lost their top four in quick succession on Day 1
The absence of Decision Review System (DRS) in smaller Test-playing nations has shown how much it is needed for the longest format where a couple of decisions can change the tide of the entire match.
The gulf between Test cricket played in Zimbabwe to that of cricket played in countries with richer Boards was apparent during the first Test against South Africa in Bulwayo on Saturday.
The World Test Champions were reeling at 63/4 in the morning of the first day, when Zimbabwe pacer Tanaka Chivanga created a superb opening to get the fifth wicket. Debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius tried to drive on the off-side through point as the ball kept low and snuck underneath his bat.
There was a clear sound when the ball passed the bat but umpire Richard Illingworth was unmoved despite Chivanga and Zimbabwe keeper Tafadzwa Tsiga were sure that Pretorius had nicked it.
There was no way to challenge that decision as the broadcasters, who are responsible for the DRS technology, didn’t have it for the series.
The decision did have an impact on the day’s play as the left-hander went on to score a fifty on debut as well as forging an unbeaten partnership of 63 with Dewald Brevis.
Zimbabwe, who had struggled economically for decades, have managed to play Tests against Ireland, Bangladesh and most recently against England in Nottingham.
Before the WTC 2025 final in Lord’s Zimbabwe had also played a warm-up four-day match against South Africa.
This is South Africa’s first series post the WTC victory which ended their 27-year wait for an ICC trophy.
The Proteas’ defence of the WTC title will not begin until October when they play Pakistan followed by a Test series in India in November. After a gap of nearly 13 years, they will not have the traditional Boxing Day Test as the CSA have moved up the start of SA20 to late December.
The Proteas are being led by spinner Keshav Maharaj against Zimbabwe as captain Temba Bavuma is recovering from a hamstring injury. Zimbabwe, who are currently 11th in the ICC Test rankings, are not part of the WTC 2025-27 cycle.
