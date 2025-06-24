[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage in Friendly War of Words On Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

England openers were cruising in chase of 371

Pacer Mohammed Siraj had no joy in the first innings of the first Test between India and England as he bowled 27 overs, conceded 120 runs and only claimed wickets at the end of the innings.

During this process, he was also taken to the cleaners by the English batters, specifically vice-captain Harry Brook who smacked him for multiple boundaries and massive six over long-on.

Siraj’s miserable run continued in the second innings, but was unfortunate to see opener Ben Duckett being put down by Yashaswi Jaiswal near the deep square leg boundary.

Mohammed Siraj shares banter with Ben Duckett during ENG vs IND 1st Test

After that agony, Siraj indulged in a bit of banter with Duckett and one could see that the Indian pacer wasn’t trying to rile him up during the exchange.

Duckett completed his hundred in the next over against Ravindra Jadeja, reverse sweeping him to the third man’s boundary.

Duckett’s opening partner Zak Crawley also completed his fifty and stayed not out 60 as England cruised to 182/0 in chase of 371 at Headingley.

Indian bowlers toiled but the fielders put down seven catches, which left them aggrieved throughout the innings. However, inclement weather in Leeds came to their rescue on the final day of the match.

As the second session was halfway done, the rain interruption meant India will have some time to fix their strategy and come out with a proper plan to get both the openers out.

India’s lower-order struggles in 2nd innings

The top and middle-orders were great on both sides as England were able to post a first innings total of 465 all out in reply to India’s 471 all out. However, England’s tailenders fared a bit better than the visitors’ as they lost their last seven wickets in the space of 77 runs with their last three batter being dismissed for ducks.

KL Rahul’s 137 and Rishabh Pant’s 118 was the highlight of India’s second innings as a stand of 195 for the third wicket put India in a strong position.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also came tantalisingly close to dismiss Crawley but was unable to scoop up a low return catch.