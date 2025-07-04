[WATCH] Pat Cummins Pulls Off A Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Keacy Carty In WI vs AUS 2nd Test

West Indies managed to dismiss Australia for 286 in the first innings

Pat Cummins is the one of the greatest fast bowlers of the modern era, which not many would argue. He gets noticed for his batting exploits once in a while, but rarely does the aspect of his fielding become a topic of discussion.

The Australian Test skipper has time and again displayed his elite-level athleticism on the field, either it be hitting the stumps from impossible angles or pouching the ball safely in the slips.

All matches (50) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL 154/8 MPS 128/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 151/5 MDS 145/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 98/3 CCYMT 96/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 127/3 CCYMT 125/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 123/3 BSP 127/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 165/3 BSAS 130/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 113/4 BSAS 189/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR 194/3 LEX 22/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 96/10 MR 99/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 332/4 SL-A 134/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS 102/5 BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG 178/7 DID 182/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W 154/4 SOM-W 148/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W 188/6 HAM-W 82/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

Pat Cummins takes a stunner in WI vs AUS 2nd Test

On Friday, the 32-year-old dived across the pitch and also slid on his belly across a patchy area of the in-field to complete a stunning return catch to dismiss Keacy Carty.

During the first innings of the second Test between West Indies and Australia, the hosts were off to a bad start in reply of 286 when opener Kraigg Brathwaite was out for a duck.

Carty then added 33 runs for the second wicket with John Campbell when he was surprised by a length delivery from Cummins.

Karty managed to get a soft edge off his bat and stood still, waiting for it to land near the pitch. But time seems to stand still as the ball hung in the air for a few moments as Cummins made a dash for it and put on a full stretch despite the impossibility of catching it safely.

ALSO READ:

The ball landed in his right palm, but the legality of the catch was still suspect.

The replays showed that Cummins had somehow managed to wrap his fingers around the ball before it touched the ground.

Carty walked back as a result as the Aussies celebrated an incredible catch.

West Indies batters struggle after Alzarri Joseph’s heroics

There was a similar route of the first Test where the Windies were all out for 170 after dismissing Australia for 180 in their first innings.

In the second Test in Barbados, Australia were once again anchored by the middle-order pairing of Beau Webster and Alex Carey who helped them to a total of 286.

Alzarri Joseph was the star for the Windies as he claimed 4-61. Jayden Seales claimed 2-45.

Travis Head, who scored a match-winning half-century in the first match, contributed with 29 in this innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.