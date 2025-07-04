[WATCH] Pat Cummins Pulls Off A Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Keacy Carty In WI vs AUS 2nd Test

West Indies managed to dismiss Australia for 286 in the first innings
Pat Cummins is the one of the greatest fast bowlers of the modern era, which not many would argue. He gets noticed for his batting exploits once in a while, but rarely does the aspect of his fielding become a topic of discussion.
The Australian Test skipper has time and again displayed his elite-level athleticism on the field, either it be hitting the stumps from impossible angles or pouching the ball safely in the slips.
On Friday, the 32-year-old dived across the pitch and also slid on his belly across a patchy area of the in-field to complete a stunning return catch to dismiss Keacy Carty.
During the first innings of the second Test between West Indies and Australia, the hosts were off to a bad start in reply of 286 when opener Kraigg Brathwaite was out for a duck.
Carty then added 33 runs for the second wicket with John Campbell when he was surprised by a length delivery from Cummins.
Karty managed to get a soft edge off his bat and stood still, waiting for it to land near the pitch. But time seems to stand still as the ball hung in the air for a few moments as Cummins made a dash for it and put on a full stretch despite the impossibility of catching it safely.
ALSO READ:
The ball landed in his right palm, but the legality of the catch was still suspect.
The replays showed that Cummins had somehow managed to wrap his fingers around the ball before it touched the ground.
Carty walked back as a result as the Aussies celebrated an incredible catch.
There was a similar route of the first Test where the Windies were all out for 170 after dismissing Australia for 180 in their first innings.
In the second Test in Barbados, Australia were once again anchored by the middle-order pairing of Beau Webster and Alex Carey who helped them to a total of 286.
Alzarri Joseph was the star for the Windies as he claimed 4-61. Jayden Seales claimed 2-45.
Travis Head, who scored a match-winning half-century in the first match, contributed with 29 in this innings.
