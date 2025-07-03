[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

This was Ravindra Jadeja's 23rd Test fifty, and his seventh on English soil.

It is Day 2 at Edgbaston. The sun is out, and conditions are good for batting. The Indian pair, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, started proceedings on a positive note, after India were 310/5 at stumps on Day 1. Skipper Shubman Gill scored a magnificent century on the opening day of the Test match, after India were put in to bat by Ben Stokes.

All matches (40) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 73/6 SOST 74/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 129/2 BSP 144/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 119/6 SOST 137/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSAS 16/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 48/8 INA-W 49/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX – TGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 122/10 MR 126/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 GG – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Soon after the commencement of play on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja reached the fifty-run mark, his first in the series. And what followed once he hit fifty was the royal celebration, which he is known for. The sword swinging act has been Jadeja’s go-to celebration on achieving any milestone with the bat, and this time it was nothing different in Birmingham. Here’s how the Indian all-rounder celebrated after he got to the half-century mark.

RAVINDRA JADEJA™



Came in to bat amid a flurry of wickets and scored a fighting fifty! 👏



Will he turn it into a well-deserved hundred? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡ https://t.co/hiGDPrqlbR pic.twitter.com/CXUgTO5Zhq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja – An Important Member in India’s Campaign

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder looked pretty solid, right from when he came in to bat. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy both lost their wickets in succession, and the pressure was mounting on the Indians. That is when Jadeja walked in to bat, and put together a very important stand with skipper Gill. The score, when he walked in to bat, read 211/5. This was the 23rd fifty in his Test career, and the seventh on English soil. Jadeja has also registered a couple of hundreds in England. One of these has come at the same venue as this Test match. India will hope for a similar contribution from him.

ALSO READ:

The 36-year-old is one of the most important all-rounders for India in all formats of the game. He is a superb fielder and is also known for his ability to get through his overs very quickly. Jadeja’s accuracy is his strength when it comes to bowling, and he can test the patience of batters by bowling in the same channel repeatedly. In 121 Test innings, he has scored more than 3400 runs at an average of around 35 with a highest score of 175*. As far as the wickets column is concerned, he has racked up 324 wickets in the longest format at an economy of just 2.54.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.