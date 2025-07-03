News
[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test
news

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 3, 2025
2 min read

This was Ravindra Jadeja's 23rd Test fifty, and his seventh on English soil.

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

It is Day 2 at Edgbaston. The sun is out, and conditions are good for batting. The Indian pair, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, started proceedings on a positive note, after India were 310/5 at stumps on Day 1. Skipper Shubman Gill scored a magnificent century on the opening day of the Test match, after India were put in to bat by Ben Stokes. 

Soon after the commencement of play on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja reached the fifty-run mark, his first in the series. And what followed once he hit fifty was the royal celebration, which he is known for. The sword swinging act has been Jadeja’s go-to celebration on achieving any milestone with the bat, and this time it was nothing different in Birmingham. Here’s how the Indian all-rounder celebrated after he got to the half-century mark. 

Ravindra Jadeja – An Important Member in India’s Campaign

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder looked pretty solid, right from when he came in to bat. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy both lost their wickets in succession, and the pressure was mounting on the Indians. That is when Jadeja walked in to bat, and put together a very important stand with skipper Gill. The score, when he walked in to bat, read 211/5. This was the 23rd fifty in his Test career, and the seventh on English soil. Jadeja has also registered a couple of hundreds in England. One of these has come at the same venue as this Test match. India will hope for a similar contribution from him. 

ALSO READ:

The 36-year-old is one of the most important all-rounders for India in all formats of the game. He is a superb fielder and is also known for his ability to get through his overs very quickly. Jadeja’s accuracy is his strength when it comes to bowling, and he can test the patience of batters by bowling in the same channel repeatedly. In 121 Test innings, he has scored more than 3400 runs at an average of around 35 with a highest score of 175*. As far as the wickets column is concerned, he has racked up 324 wickets in the longest format at an economy of just 2.54. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Ravindra Jadeja
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

