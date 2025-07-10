News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] THIS Indian Player Goes Off Citing Injury Concerns During ENG vs IND 3rd Test
news

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Goes Off Citing Injury Concerns During ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Dhrul Jurel Replaces Him

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 10, 2025
3 min read

The series is currently well poised at 1-1.

[WATCH] THIS Indian Player Goes Off Citing Injury Concerns During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The third ENG vs IND Test for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has begun at the Home of Cricket in London. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are in a good partnership after lunch. But that is not the only thing for India to worry about. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has left the field after a blow to his left index finger. Reports suggest that there was swelling on the finger, and the Indian vice-captain will be taken for further scans. The final status of him injury is yet to be ascertained. Dhruv Jurel has taken over the duties behind the stumps.

Upcoming – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

172/5

Philippines PHL

176/1

Philippines won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

246/7

South Korea SK

134/9

Philippines beat South Korea by 112 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Bulgaria BUL

217/6

Gibraltar GBT

222/4

Gibraltar beat Bulgaria by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Bulgaria BUL

Turkey TRK

80/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Brussels Bashers BRBA

160/8

Hasselt Titans HAST

159/5

Brussels Bashers beat Hasselt Titans by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Leuven Lions LEUL

110/8

Ostend Tigers OSTG

115/5

Ostend Tigers beat Leuven Lions by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Liege Stallions LEST

67/5

Brussels Bashers BRBA

157/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

155/7

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

177/7

Nabajyoti Club won by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

135/3

City Cricket Club CCC

134/9

Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

110/2

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

71/5

Munster Reds MUR

188/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

131/10

MI New York MINY

132/8

MI New York beat San Francisco Unicorns by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

143/10

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

215/7

Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 72 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

157/4

Tanzania TAN

154/7

Bahrain beat Tanzania by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

33/2

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

After opting to bat first, England got off to a decent start before they were jolted by Nitish Reddy, twice in the same over. He sent Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley back to the pavilion as the hosts were reduced to 44/2, well before lunch. Jasprit Bumrah is back for the Test match, and has replaced Prasidh Krishna from the last game. India registered an amazing victory in Birmingham, beating England by a massive margin of 336 runs. Shubman Gill stood out with the bat, whereas Akash Deep left the England batters sprawling. Post the Edgbaston game, the hosts have included Jofra Archer into the playing XI for the third Test. Archer is playing international Test cricket after a period of four years. His last Test match came in the year 2021.

ALSO READ:

How Could This Impact the ENG vs IND Series? 

Rishabh Pant’s impact on the series has already been felt. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed a ton in each of the innings in the first Test in Leeds. Additionally, he has been a menace behind the stumps, assisting the bowlers with his comments. Pant is considered to be one of the most destructive batters in the Indian side. He can turn the tide of the game in a matter of minutes, and is extremely important to India’s chances in the series. The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper scored 134 and 118 in the two innings at Headingley, respectively. If Pant isn’t able to take the field, India will have to play Dhruv Jurel in the next match, who is also an able batter. 

More than just the runs, India would miss the way Pant gets those runs. Moreover, the Indian vice-captain has played 12 Tests on English soil and already has four centuries to his name. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, India will surely need his services going ahead. Dhruv Jurel will have an important job to play behind the stumps in the first innings. The nature of the Dukes ball makes it wobble, and it will be a stern test for Jurel.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dhruv Jurel
ENG vs IND
England
India
RIshabh Pant
Rishabh Pant injury
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

‘He’s a Joker’- Ravi Shastri Makes Hilarious Comment on THIS Indian Cricketer On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘He’s a Joker’- Ravi Shastri Makes Hilarious Comment on THIS Indian Cricketer On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India are currently taking on England in the third Test at Lord's.
8:32 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Was Shubman Gill Seen Arguing With The Umpire During The Lord's Test? [WATCH]

Why Was Shubman Gill Seen Arguing With The Umpire During The Lord’s Test? [WATCH]

There has been a lot of controversy over the Dukes ball in recent times.
8:27 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Squad

Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder To Lead As Zimbabwe Name 16-Member Squad For Tri-Series Ft. South Africa, New Zealand

Zimbabwe have named three uncapped players in the squad.
8:08 pm
Aditya Ighe
India A women Radha Yadav

Spinner to Lead India A Women’s Squad On Australia Tour; Shafali Verma Included

5:52 pm
Ashish Satyam
nitish kumar reddy eng vs ind 3rd test ben duckett zak crawley wickets

[WATCH] Nitish Reddy Strikes Twice To Remove Both England Openers At Lord’s In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England openers were back in the pavilion within a gap of four balls
5:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
For the third Test, India have made only a solitary change, bringing back Jasprit Bumrah for Prasidh Krishna.

Why Have India Made Just One Change to Playing XI vs England for Lord’s Test

India will bowl first for the first time in the series on a track again expected to be nice for batting.
4:19 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.