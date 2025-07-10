[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Goes Off Citing Injury Concerns During ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Dhrul Jurel Replaces Him

The series is currently well poised at 1-1.
The third ENG vs IND Test for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has begun at the Home of Cricket in London. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are in a good partnership after lunch. But that is not the only thing for India to worry about. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has left the field after a blow to his left index finger. Reports suggest that there was swelling on the finger, and the Indian vice-captain will be taken for further scans. The final status of him injury is yet to be ascertained. Dhruv Jurel has taken over the duties behind the stumps.
After opting to bat first, England got off to a decent start before they were jolted by Nitish Reddy, twice in the same over. He sent Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley back to the pavilion as the hosts were reduced to 44/2, well before lunch. Jasprit Bumrah is back for the Test match, and has replaced Prasidh Krishna from the last game. India registered an amazing victory in Birmingham, beating England by a massive margin of 336 runs. Shubman Gill stood out with the bat, whereas Akash Deep left the England batters sprawling. Post the Edgbaston game, the hosts have included Jofra Archer into the playing XI for the third Test. Archer is playing international Test cricket after a period of four years. His last Test match came in the year 2021.
Rishabh Pant’s impact on the series has already been felt. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed a ton in each of the innings in the first Test in Leeds. Additionally, he has been a menace behind the stumps, assisting the bowlers with his comments. Pant is considered to be one of the most destructive batters in the Indian side. He can turn the tide of the game in a matter of minutes, and is extremely important to India’s chances in the series. The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper scored 134 and 118 in the two innings at Headingley, respectively. If Pant isn’t able to take the field, India will have to play Dhruv Jurel in the next match, who is also an able batter.
More than just the runs, India would miss the way Pant gets those runs. Moreover, the Indian vice-captain has played 12 Tests on English soil and already has four centuries to his name. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, India will surely need his services going ahead. Dhruv Jurel will have an important job to play behind the stumps in the first innings. The nature of the Dukes ball makes it wobble, and it will be a stern test for Jurel.
