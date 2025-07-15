[WATCH] Scott Boland Claims His Maiden Test Hat-trick to Succumb West Indies for Second Lowest Total in History

He became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a pink ball Test match.

Australia have demolished the West Indies batting lineup for just 27 runs under 15 overs in the third WI vs AUS Test at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. Pacer Scott Boland, who replaced veteran spinner Nathan Lyon in the playing XI, bagged a stunning hat-trick that helped the Aussies to clean-sweep the hosts to claim the red-ball series 3-0. This was also the second-lowest total in the history of Test cricket.

All matches (32) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 LEM – VBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – GCA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – SRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA – NZ – Fixtures Standings

Watch Scott Boland’s hat-trick here:

Boland’s Hat-trick Lights Up Sabina 🔥



Scott Boland rips through West Indies with a searing hat-trick as they collapse for 27 all out — their lowest Test score ever 😧#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/uc8iPj3dS6 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2025

Notably, Australia skipper Pat Cummins did not introduce Boland till the 12th over of the innings even after reducing the opposition to 23/6. But the bowler first dismissed Justin Greaves, who was caught at second slip, then scalped the wicket of Shamar Joseph with the help of a successful review.

ALSO READ:

In the third delivery of the 14th over, he hit the top of the off-stump of Jomel Warrican to claim his maiden hat-trick in the format. The 36-year-old also became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in a D/N Test match.

“I was a bit nervous on that last ball, but yeah amazing feeling. [I was] just trying to keep concentrating and keep putting balls in good areas. I felt like I started a little bit slow from that end yesterday. So, yeah, happy to start off well,” said Boland after the match.

Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc Guide Australia to a Historic Win Over West Indies

The pace duo of Boland and Mitchell Starc thrashed the Windies batting order to register a historic victory over Roston Chase and Co. Previously, New Zealand bundled out England for only 26 runs in 27 overs in a home match in Auckland in 1955. West Indies narrowly missed the unwanted record as it is still the lowest total ever of an innings in the format.

The Aussie openers, Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja, once again failed to provide a solid start to the team after being dismissed for just 17 and 23 runs, respectively, following their decision to bat first in the final match of the series in Kingston. However, two gritty knocks from former captain Steve Smith (48) and all-rounder Cameron Green (46) pushed them to 225, before a brilliant team performance from the bowling unit, including a three-wicket haul from Boland, helped them gain an 82-run lead.

But a fifer from Alzarri Joseph and a four-wicket haul from Shamar, who also took a four-fer in the first innings, folded Australia for 121. In the fourth and final innings, an astonishing six-wicket haul from Starc in his 100th Test match paired up with Boland’s hat-trick, saw the visitors secure a huge 176-run victory over the West Indies. However, these two sides will next clash in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 21.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.