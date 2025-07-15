[WATCH] Scott Boland Claims His Maiden Test Hat-trick to Succumb West Indies for Second Lowest Total in History

News
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 15, 2025
He became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a pink ball Test match.

Australia have demolished the West Indies batting lineup for just 27 runs under 15 overs in the third WI vs AUS Test at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. Pacer Scott Boland, who replaced veteran spinner Nathan Lyon in the playing XI, bagged a stunning hat-trick that helped the Aussies to clean-sweep the hosts to claim the red-ball series 3-0. This was also the second-lowest total in the history of Test cricket.

Watch Scott Boland’s hat-trick here:

Notably, Australia skipper Pat Cummins did not introduce Boland till the 12th over of the innings even after reducing the opposition to 23/6. But the bowler first dismissed Justin Greaves, who was caught at second slip, then scalped the wicket of Shamar Joseph with the help of a successful review.

ALSO READ:

In the third delivery of the 14th over, he hit the top of the off-stump of Jomel Warrican to claim his maiden hat-trick in the format. The 36-year-old also became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in a D/N Test match.

“I was a bit nervous on that last ball, but yeah amazing feeling. [I was] just trying to keep concentrating and keep putting balls in good areas. I felt like I started a little bit slow from that end yesterday. So, yeah, happy to start off well,” said Boland after the match.

Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc Guide Australia to a Historic Win Over West Indies

The pace duo of Boland and Mitchell Starc thrashed the Windies batting order to register a historic victory over Roston Chase and Co. Previously, New Zealand bundled out England for only 26 runs in 27 overs in a home match in Auckland in 1955. West Indies narrowly missed the unwanted record as it is still the lowest total ever of an innings in the format.

The Aussie openers, Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja, once again failed to provide a solid start to the team after being dismissed for just 17 and 23 runs, respectively, following their decision to bat first in the final match of the series in Kingston. However, two gritty knocks from former captain Steve Smith (48) and all-rounder Cameron Green (46) pushed them to 225, before a brilliant team performance from the bowling unit, including a three-wicket haul from Boland, helped them gain an 82-run lead.

But a fifer from Alzarri Joseph and a four-wicket haul from Shamar, who also took a four-fer in the first innings, folded Australia for 121. In the fourth and final innings, an astonishing six-wicket haul from Starc in his 100th Test match paired up with Boland’s hat-trick, saw the visitors secure a huge 176-run victory over the West Indies. However, these two sides will next clash in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 21.

