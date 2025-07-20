[WATCH] Unique Dismissal Alert! Batter Gets Dismissed In a Strange Way in AUS-A vs SL-A Fixture

Australia-A won the ODI series against Sri Lanka-A by a margin of 2-1.
One can do almost everything right as a batter, but still end up losing one’s wicket. An instance, very similar to this statement has recently taken place in Australia. In the second unofficial Test of the AUS-A vs SL-A series, Sri Lankan batter Kamil Mishara was dismissed in a strange manner. Mishara was batting on 81, when he faced a bouncer from Henry Thornton. As a battery the Sri Lankan did everything right, except for one thing. He sucked under the ball, but his bat remained upright in the air. As a result, the ball hit the blade and went up in the air, only to be caught in the slip cordon. The visitors finished the first day of the Test on 263/4, with a magnificent century from Nuwanidu Fernando. He scored 102 from 234 balls with seven boundaries and a solitary six.
The match is being played at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Australia-A captain Jason Sangha won the toss and put the Lankans in to bat. The Lions batted well to see the new ball off. The only wicket which the Australians got was that of opener Lahiru Udara, who scored 10. Mishara and Fernando then got together to stitch a fantastic partnership of 116 runs. The Australians managed to scalp four wickets in the day, but had to toil hard. Mitchell Perry, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton and Zanden Jeh each managed to grab a wicket onthe the first day of the unofficial Test. Skipper Pasindu Sooriyabandara was the only batter to get dismissed at a single-digit total.
Watch the video where Kamil Mishara ducks under the ball to let it go, but his bat stays in the way to curate a strange dismissal.
Before the two unofficial Tests, the two teams also went through a three-match ODI series. Australia-A beat Sri Lanka-A in the series, emerging victorious in the series. In the first unofficial ODI, the hosts scored a magnificent 332/4 batting first. Matt Renshaw and Nathan McSweeney top-scored with scores of 80 and 85 respectively. But Sri Lanka-A were bundled out for a mere 134. As a result, the Australians registered a victory by a mammoth margin of 198 runs.
Just as when the series seemed down and out for the Lankan Lions, they bounced back with vengeance. Batting first, they scored a competitive 294/7. Despite a fighting century from captain Matt Renshaw, the Australians could not chase the target, and were left reeling at 243. As a result, the visitors won by 51 runs to bounce back in the series.
To top it all, then came the decider. In the decider, Sri Lanka A chose to bat first, but couldn’t get to a good start. Their openers were dismissed for cheap totals and the Australian bowlers were on top. With help from the middle-order, the visitors got to a below-par 213/9. The Australians then took matters in their hands and chased the target down inside 33 overs to win the match and the series by a margin of 2-1. To add to that, the first unofficial Test was drawn and there is everything to play for India the ongoing battle.
