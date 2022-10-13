WBBL 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Women's Big Bash League 2022 Live on TV, Schedule, Date, Time and squads

The WBBL 8 will witness eight prominent Australian T20 clubs vying for the coveted trophy, providing a month of riveting T20 action.

56 matches will be played during the league stage of the WBBL, which precedes the three knock-out games that conclude the event.

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is about to kick off the women's domestic calendar for the summer in Australia, with eight WBBL rivals setting the stage for riveting T20 action over a month at the start of the season.

The tournament starts on October 13 and has its league stage running till November 20. Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will play out the opening game of the latest edition of the WBBL.

These two teams will face an intense battle for the coveted prize over the next five weeks from Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers.

The Scorchers enter the WBBL 8 as its reigning defending champions after defeating runners-up Strikers in the league's 2021-22 edition during the last Aussie summer.

WBBL 2022 Schedule: Complete fixtures list for Women's Big Bash League 2022



WBBL 2022 TV channels: Where to watch Women's Big Bash League live on TV

Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the WBBL 8 in India. Australian-based viewers can avail the live service for the same on Foxtel channel. 24 of the 59 WBBL 2022-23 matches will be available on Channel 7 and the remaining 35 on cricket.com.au.

The following channels will provide the live telecast for the WBBL in respective territories:

UK: BT Sports

USA: Willow Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Canada: CBN and ATN Cricket Plus

WBBL 2022 Live Streaming details

Sony's live streaming application 'Sony Liv' app will be streaming the matches of the WBBL 2022 live in India.

Women's Big Bash League 2022: Complete squads for WBBL 8

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen, Zoe Cooke (injured, replaced by Lucy Hamilton), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar, Danni Wyatt, Jess Kerr

Adelaide Strikers: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt, Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack

Melbourne Renegades Sophie Molineux, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail, Harmanpreet Kaur, Carly Leeson, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O’Donnell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Georgia Prestwidge, Erica Kershaw

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Mignon du Preez, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Issy Wong (injured, replaced by Hayley Jensen)

Perth Scorchers: Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Holly Ferling, Amy Edgar, Maddy Darke, Georgia Wyllie, Charis Bekker

Sydney Thunder: Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jess Davidson, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Corinne Hall, Belinda Vakarewa

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (unavailable - personal reasons), Alice Capsey, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (c), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (c), Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ash Gardner, Angelina Genford, Alyssa Healy, Kate Peterson'