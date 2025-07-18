WCL 2025 Live Streaming Details – Where To Watch World Championship of Legends Ft. Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, And Shahid Afridi?

The tournament will commence on July 18.

After the inaugural season last year, the World Championship of Legends will kick off the second edition on July 18, 2025. Some of the maestros of the game include Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle. They will lead India, Australia, South Africa, England, Pakistan, and the West Indies, respectively. With the tournament approaching, here’s all you need to know about the WCL 2025 live streaming.

The WCL 2025 will be played in a round-robin format. Each of the six teams will face the other once. The group stage will be followed by two knockout matches. The top two teams will face off in the summit clash. The fixtures will be held at four venues in England. They are – Edgbaston, Headingley, Grace Road, and County Ground Northampton.

Notably, Australia, Pakistan, India, and the West Indies qualified for the Semifinals of the tournament in the previous season. Then, India Champions won the inaugural edition by defeating Pakistan Champions in the Final by five wickets.

WCL 2025 Live Streaming: Where to Watch World Championship of Legends 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 live streaming in India on the FanCode app.

WCL 2025 Live Telecast: Where to Watch World Championship of Legends 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the World Championship of Legends 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD.

World Championship of Legends 2025: Where to Watch WCL 2025 Live Streaming in Australia, South Africa, UK, and Rest of the World?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 will also be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

Australia: FOX Sports

FOX Sports South Africa: SuperSport network

SuperSport network UK: TNT Sports

TNT Sports Caribbean: SportsMax

SportsMax Pakistan: Tamasha

Tamasha Rest of the World: SportsEye YouTube Channel and WCL Facebook (global access)

WCL 2025 Live Streaming: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The WCL 2025 matches will start at 11:30 AM (5:00 PM IST) and 3:30 PM (9:00 PM IST) local time.

World Championship Of Legends Schedule

Date Teams Time July 18 England Champions vs Pakistan Champions 9:00 PM July 19 West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions 5:00 PM July 19 England Champions vs Australia Champions 9:00 PM July 20 India Champions vs Pakistan Champions 9:00 PM July 22 England Champions vs West Indies Champions 5:00 PM July 22 India Champions vs South Africa Champions 9:00 PM July 23 Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions 9:00 PM July 24 South Africa Champions vs England Champions 9:00 PM July 25 Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions 9:00 PM July 26 India Champions vs Australia Champions 5:00 PM July 26 Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions 9:00 PM July 27 South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions 5:00 PM July 27 India Champions vs England Champions 9:00 PM July 29 Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions 5:00 PM July 29 India Champions vs West Indies Champions 9:00 PM July 31 1st Semifinal 5:00 PM July 31 2nd Semifinal 9:00 PM August 2 Final 9:00 PM

World Championship Of Legends: Full Squads

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, and Gurkeerat Mann.

Australia Champions: Brett Lee (C), Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Callum Ferguson, Rob Quiney, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, John Hastings, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dunk, Peter Siddle, and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (C), Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, and Aaron Phangiso.

England Champions: Eoin Morgan (C), Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Usman Afzaal, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard, Ryan Sidebottom, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, and Liam Plunkett.

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (C), Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Chadwick Walton, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Fidel Edwards, William Perkins, Suliemann Benn, Dave Mohammed, and Nikita Miller.

Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Saeed Ajmal.

