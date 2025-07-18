News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
India Champions WCL 2025 Live Streaming Details
news

WCL 2025 Live Streaming Details – Where To Watch World Championship of Legends Ft. Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, And Shahid Afridi?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 18, 2025
4 min read

The tournament will commence on July 18.

India Champions WCL 2025 Live Streaming Details

After the inaugural season last year, the World Championship of Legends will kick off the second edition on July 18, 2025. Some of the maestros of the game include Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle. They will lead India, Australia, South Africa, England, Pakistan, and the West Indies, respectively. With the tournament approaching, here’s all you need to know about the WCL 2025 live streaming.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Malaysia MAL

152/5

Hong Kong HKG

151/9

Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

136/8

Samoa SAM

54/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

173/7

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

201/3

Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 28 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

15/0

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

91/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

145/6

Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 54 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

112/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda UGA

180/4

Nigeria NIG

61/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
West Indies Champions WIC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

The WCL 2025 will be played in a round-robin format. Each of the six teams will face the other once. The group stage will be followed by two knockout matches. The top two teams will face off in the summit clash. The fixtures will be held at four venues in England. They are – Edgbaston, Headingley, Grace Road, and County Ground Northampton.

Notably, Australia, Pakistan, India, and the West Indies qualified for the Semifinals of the tournament in the previous season. Then, India Champions won the inaugural edition by defeating Pakistan Champions in the Final by five wickets.

WCL 2025 Live Streaming: Where to Watch World Championship of Legends 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 live streaming in India on the FanCode app.

WCL 2025 Live Telecast: Where to Watch World Championship of Legends 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the World Championship of Legends 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD.

World Championship of Legends 2025: Where to Watch WCL 2025 Live Streaming in Australia, South Africa, UK, and Rest of the World?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 will also be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

  • Australia: FOX Sports
  • South Africa: SuperSport network
  • UK: TNT Sports
  • Caribbean: SportsMax
  • Pakistan: Tamasha
  • Rest of the World: SportsEye YouTube Channel and WCL Facebook (global access)

ALSO READ:

WCL 2025 Live Streaming: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The WCL 2025 matches will start at 11:30 AM (5:00 PM IST) and 3:30 PM (9:00 PM IST) local time.

World Championship Of Legends Schedule

DateTeamsTime
July 18England Champions vs Pakistan Champions9:00 PM
July 19West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions5:00 PM
July 19England Champions vs Australia Champions9:00 PM
July 20India Champions vs Pakistan Champions9:00 PM
July 22England Champions vs West Indies Champions 5:00 PM
July 22India Champions vs South Africa Champions9:00 PM
July 23 Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions9:00 PM
July 24 South Africa Champions vs England Champions9:00 PM
July 25 Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions9:00 PM
July 26India Champions vs Australia Champions5:00 PM
July 26Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions9:00 PM
July 27South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions5:00 PM
July 27India Champions vs England Champions 9:00 PM
July 29 Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions5:00 PM
July 29India Champions vs West Indies Champions9:00 PM
July 31 1st Semifinal5:00 PM
July 312nd Semifinal9:00 PM
August 2Final9:00 PM

    World Championship Of Legends: Full Squads

    India Champions: Yuvraj Singh (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, and Gurkeerat Mann.

    Australia Champions: Brett Lee (C), Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Callum Ferguson, Rob Quiney, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, John Hastings, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dunk, Peter Siddle, and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

    South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (C), Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, and Aaron Phangiso.

    England Champions: Eoin Morgan (C), Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Usman Afzaal, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard, Ryan Sidebottom, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, and Liam Plunkett.

    West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (C), Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Chadwick Walton, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Fidel Edwards, William Perkins, Suliemann Benn, Dave Mohammed, and Nikita Miller.

    Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Saeed Ajmal.

    For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

    AB de Villiers
    Australia Champions
    Brett Lee
    Chris Gayle
    England Champions
    Eoin Morgan
    India Champions
    Pakistan Champions
    Shahid Afridi
    South Africa Champions
    WCL 2025
    West Indies Champions
    World Championship of Legends
    Yuvraj Singh
    Sreejita Sen
    Sreejita Sen

    Related posts

    engw vs indw 1st odi england pratika rawal fined by icc

    India Opener, England Fined By ICC After ENG vs IND 1st ODI

    India won the match by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series
    2:26 pm
    Samarnath Soory
    ENG-W vs IND-W First ODI Deepti Sharma

    Deepti Sharma Credits India Men’s Batter For Special Six During ENG-W vs IND-W First ODI 

    India Women lead the ODI series after the four-wicket win.
    1:30 pm
    Ashish Satyam
    jasprit bumrah eng vs ind 4th test playing xi

    Will Jasprit Bumrah Play Fourth ENG vs IND Test in Manchester? Ryan Ten Doeschate Drops Major Update

    Bumrah didn't play the second Test at Edgbaston
    12:58 pm
    Samarnath Soory
    Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out of England Series With an Injury To Thumb Finger

    KKR Star Ruled Out of England Series With an Injury To Thumb Finger

    His last innings was against Gloucestershire, where he made 59 runs in the first innings but had to retire hurt.
    12:53 pm
    Sagar Paul
    Dhruv Jurel Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 2025 ENG vs IND 3rd Test

    Why Rishabh Pant Should Play ENG vs IND 4th Test As a Pure Batter?

    Dhruv Jurel took on the keeping duties from Rishabh Pant at Lord's
    11:46 am
    Samarnath Soory
    Jordan Cox Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Fiery 139 off 60 in T20 Blast

    England Batter Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Fiery 139* off 60 in T20 Blast

    Thanks to his extraordinary knock, Essex won the match by four wickets with four balls to spare.
    9:45 am
    Sagar Paul
    News
    IPL
    Women’s Premier League (WPL)
    Features
    Fantasy Cricket
    Watch
    Interviews
    MP T20 League
    Social Reactions
    Betting Tips
    Contact
    COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.