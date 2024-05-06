West Indies receive terror threat ahead of T20 World Cup: Reports

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have catered to the recent bombing threats to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the country across a hybrid model in West Indies and the United States of America. The global tournament to be held in the Caribbean islands has received terror threats from North Pakistan.

As reported by the West Indies media, the authorities have been tracking the potential threats to the marquee tournament and have deployed additional security to combat the threats to the World Cup. The Barbados regional security officials have been closely monitoring the threats for the additional security of the players, the team management and the related stakeholders.

In the West Indies, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be held in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago. The initial matches of the tournament will be conducted in the United States of America in New York, Florida and Texas, however, no threats have been received for the USA venues.

Cricket West Indies Assures Security to stakeholders amid bombing threats to T20 World Cup 2024

The CEO of Cricket West Indies, Jonny Graves has assured security to the stakeholders at the Twenty20 tournament. In a recent statement, he said, "We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event. We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place.”

The media has reported that the Pro-Islamic state (IS) have launched several campaigns promoting violence against several sporting events in the past. The video messages received are from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch urging the supporters to join the battle against the events.

"Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries”, the security alert stated.

The two knockout semi-final matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 are scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Guyana with the final to be conducted in Barbados on June 29.