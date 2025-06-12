News
West Indies Set To Take On THIS Team in Historic Bilateral T20I Series Later in 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 12, 2025 - 2 min read

The T20I series involving West Indies and the other team will take place in Sharjah.

West Indies will take on Nepal in a historic three-match T20I series in UAE’s Sharjah later this year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday.

Nepal to ‘host’ the series in UAE

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) will “host” the series and the matches will take place on September 27, 28 and 30 with all matches taking at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This will be the first-ever bilateral series between these two countries. The upcoming series will provide Nepal players a good opportunity to showcase their skills ahead of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers scheduled to take place later this year.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

ALSO READ:

“This series is more than just a set of international matches—it’s a celebration of the game’s expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders,” Chris Dehring, the CEO of Cricket West Indies said in an official statement.

“We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah,” he added.

“Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours,” he added.

