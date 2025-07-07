West Indies Star Player Under Scrutiny After Poor Numbers in Recent Tests

Australia have already clinched the three-match Test series, leading 2-0.
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stated that the management will have a serious discussion about Kraigg Brathwaite in the team ahead of the third and final Test against Australia, scheduled to commence in Jamaica on July 12. Earlier, Brathwaite became the first player to take part in 100 Test matches without playing the shortest format of the game. The 32-year-old has not featured in any T20I game for West Indies and has not played any franchise league yet.
“He hasn’t looked good this series, and in a team where you are searching for performances, you get very close to say ‘okay, do we give somebody else a chance? But we will really have a good discussion, myself, the selection group, and the captain himself, about that particular situation”, Sammy said after the loss in Grenada.
On the back of this feat, the right-handed batter joined the likes of Shivnarine Chanderpaul (164), Courtney Walsh (132), Brian Lara (130), Viv Richards (121), Desmond Haynes (116), Clive Lloyd (110), Gordon Greenidge (108), Chris Gayle (103), and Carl Hooper (102). All of these players have played more than 100 Test matches for the West Indies. As of now, Brathwaite has scored 5,950 runs at an average of 32.51. He owns 12 hundred and 31 fifties.
Brathwaite has been going through a rough patch in the ongoing series against Australia. The former Windies captain is yet to score in the double digits in this series, scoring zero and seven in Grenada after making four and four in Barbados.
Sammy admitted that it was a tough ask for his batting line-up to deal with Australian bowlers in the series so far. According to him, most of the Windies’ batters are young and are looking to cement their place in the Test side. He also gave Steve Smith’s example of how to make technical adjustments on a difficult surface to have success.
“But I do understand the journey that I took on, and Rome is not going to be built in a day. So a little bit of patience, a little bit of reality as to where we are at is something that we are aware of, and then continue to put in the work. The way the guys have bought into what we’re trying to do, yes, the results have not shown, but some of the attitudes that are changing and understanding what we’re trying to do, it gives me hope”, he added.
West Indies will lock horns with Australia in the third and final Test on July 12 at Sabina Park in Jamaica. Australia have already clinched the three-match Test series, leading 2-0. The host nation will look to play for their pride and end the series on a high note.
