West Indies Star Equals Former RCB Player’s Record For Fastest Fifty in ODIs During IRE vs WI

He achieved the feat during the second ODI between West Indies and Ireland.

West Indies cricketer Matthew Forde equalled the record of former South Africa batter AB de Villiers to register the joint-fastest fifty in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Matthew Forde achieved the feat during the second ODI between Ireland and West Indies in Dublin on Friday.

Forde creates history

Forde registered his half-century in 16 balls, same as the former South Africa skipper and ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player. AB de Villiers had smashed a 16-ball fifty during an ODI against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

Forde, who came in at number eight, slammed two fours and eight sixes. He was dismissed for 58 runs from 19 balls by Ireland pacer Liam McCarthy in the 4th over. Forde scored 5 out of his 58 runs in boundaries. Forde’s knock, along with a century from Keacy Carty (102) and knocks from skipper Shai Hope (49) and Justin Greaves (44 not out) powered West Indies to 352/8 from 50 overs.

Forde’s exploits in first ODI

The 23-year-old mainly plays as a right-arm medium pacer, but has been effective with the bat in the series so far. He scored 38 runs from 48 balls in the first ODI hat West Indies lost by 124 runs. He was involved in a 98-run stand with Roston Chase for the seventh wicket.

In the first ODI, West Indies were 71/6 but Forde and Chase revived their run-chase. West Indies, however, were bowled out for 179 while looking to chase down a total of 304.

Matthew Forde’s ODI career

Since making his ODI debut in December 2023, Matthew Forde has played nine matches for West Indies. He has scored just 100 runs at an average of 25. He has taken 16 wickets from nine matches as far as his bowling is concerned.

