Shubman Gill doubtful for first Test in Perth.
news

Former India Player Says Shubman Gill Not Suited For Test Captaincy, Suggests Co-Captaincy

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 3 min read

The Punjab batter has averaged just 18 in his recent Test outing in the BGT

Shubman Gill doubtful for first Test in Perth.

Former India opener Krismachari Srikkanth questioned Shubman Gill’s ability to score runs overseas and felt that the youngster doesn’t have the numbers to be in India’s playing XI in Tests.

Srikkanth, who has been brutal in his assessment of Gill after the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, felt that Gill has no credentials to be the next Test captain.

Shubman Gill Can’t Be Test Captain Says Kris Srikkanth

In the span of a week, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced retirement from Test cricket which kicked off a storm of speculation on Rohit’s successor. Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah were the next names widely discussed while there have been reports of Rishabh Pant being considered for the position.

Gill, who has been sensational in ODIs, was elevated to vice-captaincy for the Champions Trophy 2025. He is also leading Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“He (Gill) is a good player, very good player, accepted. He’s a very good player but not a deadly cricketer to captain India permanently. I mean, he’s not scored runs in South Africa, he’s not scored runs in England, he’s not scored runs in New Zealand, he’s not scored runs in Australia,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

Gill, however, has failed to find consistency in Test cricket. On his previous visit to England, the 25-year-old scored 21 runs in one Test while averaged 18 in the series in South Africa and Australia.

“Yeah, first of all, in the XI, he will not be in my XI, when India goes to England. But if you want to make him the captain, he has to compulsorily be in the playing XI, understand the captaincy vibe,” Sirkkanth said.

KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah can be co-captains

The 1983 World Cup winner suggested that it is better to go with lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah and manage his workload by appointing KL Rahul as the stand-in captain.

“Give the captaincy to Bumrah and say, “Boss, you are the captain. Whichever Test match you’re not playing, let KL Rahul captain those matches.” Let Bumrah lead the team. If you’re going to give him five Test matches and Bumrah is going to rest for two, fine—let Rahul be appointed the captain for the remaining ones,” he said.

Bumrah has been sensational form off late having claimed 32 wickets from five matches in Australia, but the Baroda pacer’s troubled injury history had ruled him out of the multiple key matches.

India
Jasprit Bumrah
KL Rahul
Shubman Gill
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

