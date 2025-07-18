What Is Wrong With The Dukes Ball? Former Pakistan Spinner Explains

India are lagging 1-2 in the ongoing five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
The Dukes ball has been making headlines because of the ongoing five-match Test series between England and India. The topic became debatable when the Dukes ball was changed twice in the morning session on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test match. The ball was changed within 10 overs of the game, and as a result, the Indian players looked disappointed. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India lost the third Test match on Monday. In an exhilarating clash, the hosts defeated the visitors by only 22 runs on the fifth day to lead 2-1 in the series.
152/5
151/9
136/8
84/10
Singapore beat Samoa by 52 runs
–
–
–
–
6/0
102/10
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
173/7
201/3
Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 28 runs
195/3
100/9
VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Bonn Blue Star by 95 runs
129/7
179/6
–
–
91/10
145/6
Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 54 runs
121/9
156/10
City Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 35 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
110/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
180/4
85/5
Uganda beat Nigeria by 77 runs (D/L) method
161/7
77/5
–
–
–
–
193/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
120/7
122/2
New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah had wreaked havoc with the original ball, scalping three wickets in his first 14 deliveries. But India took no more wickets in the rest of the first session, despite bowling to England tailenders. After a lot of objections, the ball was changed again, 48 balls after the first ball change.
In the first Test, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant faced sanctions for his animated reactions towards the on-field umpire after his request for ball change was denied. Throughout the three-match series so far, multiple players have looked displeased with the umpire’s decisions.
To deep dive into the details of the Dukes ball, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria spoke to CricXtasy in an exclusive chat.
“I’ve played a lot of cricket in England, especially county cricket, with the Dukes ball. After 10 overs, it usually starts to move. English players used to tell me about the two different shades: one swings and becomes lethal, the other is lighter and lasts longer but doesn’t move much. It depends on what ball the match officials choose. The ball also hits hoardings and changes shape,” Kaneria explained.
ALSO READ:
The owner of the ball manufacturing company, Dilip Jajodia, had previously urged players to be patient in their approach. He also spoke about the history of running this business since the 18th century. He mentioned that they are open to making changes to the ball.
“So I think the players need to realise that we are not sitting back doing nothing. We’re trying our best. And if there’s an issue, it will be reviewed and we look at it and see where the problem is, whether it is a fault with the leather or there’s a fault with something else. We will look into it,” Jajodia stated.
India will play against England in the fourth Test, set to be held in Manchester from July 23.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 5 wickets