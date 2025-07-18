News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Dukes Ball England vs India 4th Test
news

What Is Wrong With The Dukes Ball? Former Pakistan Spinner Explains

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 18, 2025
3 min read

India are lagging 1-2 in the ongoing five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Dukes Ball England vs India 4th Test

The Dukes ball has been making headlines because of the ongoing five-match Test series between England and India. The topic became debatable when the Dukes ball was changed twice in the morning session on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test match. The ball was changed within 10 overs of the game, and as a result, the Indian players looked disappointed. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India lost the third Test match on Monday. In an exhilarating clash, the hosts defeated the visitors by only 22 runs on the fifth day to lead 2-1 in the series. 

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Malaysia MAL

152/5

Hong Kong HKG

151/9

Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

136/8

Samoa SAM

84/10

Singapore beat Samoa by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

6/0

Rwanda RWA

102/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

173/7

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

201/3

Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 28 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

195/3

Bonn Blue Star BBS

100/9

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Bonn Blue Star by 95 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Bonn Blue Star BBS

129/7

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

179/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

91/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

145/6

Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 54 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

121/9

City Cricket Club CCC

156/10

City Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 35 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Miami Blaze MIB

110/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda UGA

180/4

Nigeria NIG

85/5

Uganda beat Nigeria by 77 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

161/7

Kenya KNY

77/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Yanam Royals YAR

193/3

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
West Indies Champions WIC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

120/7

New Zealand NZ

122/2

New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah had wreaked havoc with the original ball, scalping three wickets in his first 14 deliveries. But India took no more wickets in the rest of the first session, despite bowling to England tailenders. After a lot of objections, the ball was changed again, 48 balls after the first ball change.

In the first Test, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant faced sanctions for his animated reactions towards the on-field umpire after his request for ball change was denied. Throughout the three-match series so far, multiple players have looked displeased with the umpire’s decisions.

Danish Kaneria Dissects Dukes Ball

To deep dive into the details of the Dukes ball, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria spoke to CricXtasy in an exclusive chat.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket in England, especially county cricket, with the Dukes ball. After 10 overs, it usually starts to move. English players used to tell me about the two different shades: one swings and becomes lethal, the other is lighter and lasts longer but doesn’t move much. It depends on what ball the match officials choose. The ball also hits hoardings and changes shape,” Kaneria explained.

ALSO READ:

History Of Dukes Ball

The owner of the ball manufacturing company, Dilip Jajodia, had previously urged players to be patient in their approach. He also spoke about the history of running this business since the 18th century. He mentioned that they are open to making changes to the ball. 

“So I think the players need to realise that we are not sitting back doing nothing. We’re trying our best. And if there’s an issue, it will be reviewed and we look at it and see where the problem is, whether it is a fault with the leather or there’s a fault with something else. We will look into it,” Jajodia stated.

India will play against England in the fourth Test, set to be held in Manchester from July 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Danish Kaneria
Dukes ball
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

csk-batter-devon-conway-makes-case-for-ipl-2026-retention-with-unbeaten-half-century-in-zim-vs-nz-t20i-tri-series-match

CSK Batter Makes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten Half-Century in ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series Match

He played just six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
8:44 pm
Vishnu PN
T Natarajan At IPL 2026 Auction If Delhi Capitals Release Him

4 Teams That Could Target T Natarajan At IPL 2026 Auction If Delhi Capitals Release Him

He was wicketless in IPL 2025.
8:30 pm
Vishnu PN
Karun Nair ENG vs IND 4th Test

Former Pakistan Spinner Backs Karun Nair To Score Big Ahead Of England vs India 4th Test

The 33-year-old batter has featured in nine Tests, gathering 505 runs at an average of 42.08.
7:55 pm
Ashish Satyam
New Zealand Glenn Phillips Zimbabwe T20 Tri-series

Gujarat Titans Star Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of Zimbabwe Tour With Groin Injury

He struck an unbeaten 48-run knock in the MLC 2025 Final.
6:25 pm
Aditya Ighe
engw vs indw 1st odi england pratika rawal fined by icc

India Opener, England Fined By ICC After ENG vs IND 1st ODI

India won the match by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series
2:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
India Champions WCL 2025 Live Streaming Details

WCL 2025 Live Streaming Details – Where To Watch World Championship of Legends Ft. Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, And Shahid Afridi?

The tournament will commence on July 18.
3:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.