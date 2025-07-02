News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘When He Scored That 200, My Instinct Told Me…’- Shikhar Dhawan Recalls the Moment When He Knew That His India Career Was Over
news

‘When He Scored That 200, My Instinct Told Me…’- Shikhar Dhawan Recalls the Moment When He Knew That His India Career Was Over

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 2, 2025
3 min read

Shikhar Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

‘When He Scored That 200, My Instinct Told Me…’- Shikhar Dhawan Recalls the Moment When He Knew That His India Career Was Over

For a long time, Shikhar Dhawan, who was nicknamed Mr ICC, was the one who stepped up for India in major ICC tournaments. With 363 runs from five matches, he was the top-scorer in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and also won the Player of the Tournament award.

He also ended the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy as the top-scorer in both tournaments. Shikhar Dhawan’s last match for India was in an ODI against Bangladesh in Bangladesh in December 2022.

Shikhar Dhawan on how he saw his India career being over

That series also coincided with the rise of Ishan Kishan, who scored a match-winning double century in the third ODI in Chattogram. At that time, Shikhar Dhawan was consistently scoring 50s and 70s, but according to the Delhi cricketer, he knew that his career was over when Ishan Kishan scored that double ton.

“I was scoring lots of 50s, I didn’t score a 100 but I scored lots of 70s. When Ishan Kishan scored that 200, my instinct told me, alright boy, this can be the end of your career. An inner voice came to me. And that’s what happened,” Shikhar Dhawan told the Hindustan Times during an exclusive interview.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

163/8

Pamir Legends PAL

167/7

Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

142/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

127/5

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

149/3

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

31/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

“Then I remember my friends came over to you know, give me that emotional support. They thought that I would be very down. But I was chilling, I was enjoying,” he added. The 39-year-old managed to score just three runs in his final ODI outing, wherein India clinched a 227-run win. In August 2024, the veteran announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

When asked if any of his teammates contacted him after being dropped from the side, Dhawan said: “No, it doesn’t happen that way (teammates messaging after someone being dropped). Maybe I spoke to Rahul (Dravid) bhai. He messaged me. Everyone has their own journey and they are doing work or they are on tours, that’s something very normal. We are used to it from the age of under 14, this is not the first time I am getting dropped or getting in.”

Shikhar Dhawan’s international career

During his 12-year international career, Shikhar Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is. He scored 2315, 6793 and 1759 runs across the three formats respectively and formed a crucial part of India’s top-order batting lineup for several years.

ALSO READ:

Shikhar Dhawan being dropped from the national side also coincided with the rise of Shubman Gill, who toppled him to make India’s 15-member squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shubman Gill ended up scoring 354 runs from nine matches, including four half-centuries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
India
Ishan Kishan
Shikhar Dhawan
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Kanishk Chouhan is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.

India U19 All-Rounder Set To Garner Big Interest in IPL 2026 Auction After Sizzling Performance on England Tour

He is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.
2:01 pm
Darpan Jain
ENG vs IND 2nd Test Ravichandran Ashwin India England

Former India All-Rounder Warns India Not to Expect Miracles From Lower-Order Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India will square off against England for the second Test at Edgbaston from Wednesday.
1:33 pm
Aditya Ighe
darren sammy west indies coach shamar joseph wi vs aus 2nd test

Coach Daren Sammy Says ‘Justice Must Be Served’ Amid Allegations Of Sexual-Offences Against West Indies Player

The conversation has shifted from cricket ahead of 2nd Test in Guyana
12:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
Nuruddin Mondal has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers at will.

IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War for Latest Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Fast Bowling Sensation

He has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers.
12:02 pm
Darpan Jain
tialk varma hampshire vs worcestershire county championship 2025

Why Ishan Kishan And Tilak Varma’s Big Runs in County Championship May Not Matter Much For India Test Selection

The duo have scored a fifty each in the County Championship
11:16 am
Samarnath Soory
Dates Set For Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025: Reports

Dates Set For Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025: Reports

India will enter the tournament as the reigning champions.
11:06 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.