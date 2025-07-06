News
'Where's My Favourite Journalist....' - Shubman Gill Takes a Dig at Journalist After India's Emphatic Victory at Edgbaston
news

‘Where’s My Favourite Journalist….’ – Shubman Gill Takes a Dig at Journalist After India’s Emphatic Victory at Edgbaston

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 7, 2025
4 min read

Shubman Gill scored 430 runs in the Test match.

'Where's My Favourite Journalist....' - Shubman Gill Takes a Dig at Journalist After India's Emphatic Victory at Edgbaston

It is 1-1 heading into the Home of Cricket. The Test series has just gotten more interesting. Shubman Gill has propelled India towards a hefty 336-run victory against England in the second Test in Birmingham. This performance from the visitors had everything that the one in Leeds did not. They didn’t drop catches, ensured that they got to big totals, and most importantly, didn’t allow England to chip away with easy runs. Shubman Gill & Co. scored 1014 runs in the match, out of which more than one-third were scored by the skipper himself. Gill with the bat, and Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep with the ball, was India’s recipe for breaching Edgbaston. After a humiliating defeat in the first Test at Headingley, this came as a statement victory. And all of this without Jasprit Bumrah! 

Skipper Gill was all smiles at the post-match press conference. He touched upon various aspects of the game and also spoke about the team’s performance in the Test match which led to the victory. But, before all of this began, Gill was looking for a journalist who had questioned him about India’s winless record at the venue. He started the press conference on a very light note, looking for the journalist. As a result, when he couldn’t see the one he was looking for, he ended up asking the others about his whereabouts, making everyone burst into laughter. 

“I can’t see my favorite journalist. Where is he?”, asked Shubham Gill in the Press Conference. 

Shubman Gill on His Batting Performance 

The Indian skipper scored 430 runs in the match. This is the second-highest number of runs for any player in a single Test match, only behind England’s Graham Gooch. Gill scored an emphatic 269 in the first innings, taking India’s tally to 587. After England conceded a lead of 180, the Indian captain came out in the second innings with the same intent. He went on to score another century, registering 161 runs to his name. As a result, India set the hosts a target of 608 runs. Upon being asked about his mentality while batting for such long periods of time, the 25-year-old stated his desire to lead by example. He also spoke about the importance of not throwing his wicket away. 

“Sometimes you have to lead by example. If a good ball gets me out, that’s fine. But I won’t throw my wicket away. When you look at the scorecard, you don’t think about personal milestones”, said Gill in the post-match press conference. 

ALSO READ:

On the Bowlers Stopping the Flow of Runs 

Harry Brook came out in the pre-match press conference to state that England will go for the chase, irrespective of whatever total India set. It looks like the Indians took that to heart. The hosts fell short by a massive 336. The Indian skipper praised the bowling effort of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. He also went on to say that the team believes that it can get 20 wickets anywhere in the world, with or without Jasprit Bumrah. The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper reflected on the questions that were asked about the non-selection of Bumrah. To add to that, he also touched upon the strategy to control the flow of runs once the ball becomes older. India tried doing that in the first innings but wasn’t very successful as Harry Brook and Jamie Smith chipped away with centuries. Additionally, Gill also confirmed Bumrah’s participation in the third Test.

“Without Jasprit Bhai [Bumrah], there were a lot of questions about whether we can do the job. But Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep stepped up magnificently. This is one of the best teams to tour England. Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world, but we can take 20 wickets anywhere. When the ball becomes soft, the most important thing is to stop the runs. It will be easier to get wickets with the second new ball. I took a risk by bowling short when they were five down in the first innings, but we leaked runs there”, expressed Gill. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

