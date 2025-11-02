Who Hit the Longest Six in Cricket History? [WATCH] Tim David Longest Six Of 129m Monster That Enters the Elite List

Who hit the longest six in cricket history? We look into the entire list of longest six ever recorded after the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I where the Tim David longest six of 129m raised queries amongst many.
Australia’s Tim David has smashed the longest six ever recorded on Fox Cricket — a 129-metre roof-hitting monster off Axar Patel during the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I — ranking among the longest sixes ever recorded in men’s cricket history.
Over 6.5 in the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I witnessed pure destruction.
Axar Patel to Tim David SIX runs: A towering shot that hit the roof of the Hobart Bellerive Oval.
It was a tossed-up delivery on off stump, and Tim David crushed it straight back, hitting the roof near the sightscreen. The ball traveled 129 metres, an astonishing distance that left the crowd and commentators stunned.
This Tim David six is now being hailed as one of the longest six ever in men’s cricket, making it an iconic moment for Australian cricket.
Cricket has seen some jaw-dropping power hitters over the decades, but only a few have entered the record books for the longest six in cricket history. Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi tops the all-time list with a staggering (and questionable, perhaps) 153-metre six against South Africa in 2013.
With his latest 129m strike, Tim David has joined that elite club, surpassing the likes of Martin Guptill, Corey Anderson, and Yuvraj Singh. The Tim David longest six now officially ranks third among the longest sixes ever in men’s cricket, proving his brute force and clean hitting ability.
Despite his incredible knock of 74 off 38 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, Australia eventually lost the match. Washington Sundar’s stunning 49 off 23 balls* guided India to a five-wicket win, sealing the series in dramatic style.
Who hit the longest six in cricket history? Some of these names are icons while a few others are random, but Tim David has elite company with his hit, now the longest six ever recorded by Fox Cricket.
|No.
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Distance (m)
|Year
|1
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|153m
|2013
|2
|Brett Lee
|Australia
|England
|130m
|2005
|3
|Tim David
|Australia
|India
|129m
|2025
|4
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|127m
|2012
|5
|Corey Anderson
|New Zealand
|India
|122m
|2014
|6
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|Pakistan
|122m
|2021
|7
|Mark Waugh
|Australia
|New Zealand
|120m
|1999
|8
|Yuvraj Singh
|India
|Australia
|119m
|2007
|9
|MS Dhoni
|India
|New Zealand
|118m
|2009
|10
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|Australia
|118m
|2005
|11
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|India
|116m
|2010
|12
|Ijaz Ahmed
|Pakistan
|India
|115m
|1999
|13
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|South Africa
|108m
|2018
|14
|Adam Gilchrist
|Australia
|India
|104m
|2004
The Tim David longest six joins an iconic list of power hitters that includes Afridi, Lee, Guptill, Dhoni, and Yuvraj, most of the names synonymous with clean ball striking in men’s cricket.
The 129m Tim David six wasn’t a fluke. The RCB and Australia batter has been in explosive form, regularly clearing boundaries with ease. He has now hit 100 sixes in T20Is, reaching the milestone in the same match.
His combination of timing, strength, and bat speed makes him one of the hardest hitters in modern cricket. This Tim David longest six proves how far he has come since being promoted to No.4 in Australia’s T20I lineup — a move that has truly unleashed his beast mode.
The record for the longest six ever in cricket history belongs to Shahid Afridi, who smashed a 153-metre six against South Africa in 2013.
Tim David longest six travelled 129 metres off Axar Patel in the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I in 2025 — making it the third-longest six ever in men’s cricket.
As of November 2025, Tim David has hit 100 sixes in T20Is, completing the milestone during the same Hobart match where he hit his Tim David longest six. 74 of those sixes came for Australia while the remaining 26 are from his days playing for Singapore.
When it comes to the longest six in men’s cricket from Australia, Brett Lee’s 130-metre six against England in 2005 tops the list, followed by Tim David’s 129-metre six.
