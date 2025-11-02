Who Hit the Longest Six in Cricket History? [WATCH] Tim David Longest Six Of 129m Monster That Enters the Elite List

Who hit the longest six in cricket history? We look into the entire list of longest six ever recorded after the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I where the Tim David longest six of 129m raised queries amongst many.

Australia’s Tim David has smashed the longest six ever recorded on Fox Cricket — a 129-metre roof-hitting monster off Axar Patel during the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I — ranking among the longest sixes ever recorded in men’s cricket history.

When did Tim David longest six happen?

Over 6.5 in the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I witnessed pure destruction.

Axar Patel to Tim David SIX runs: A towering shot that hit the roof of the Hobart Bellerive Oval.

It was a tossed-up delivery on off stump, and Tim David crushed it straight back, hitting the roof near the sightscreen. The ball traveled 129 metres, an astonishing distance that left the crowd and commentators stunned.

This Tim David six is now being hailed as one of the longest six ever in men’s cricket, making it an iconic moment for Australian cricket.

Watch Tim David Longest Six 129m vs India in Hobart

What a hand power man 130M six by Tim David 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/0N9PRABZqv — Raf! (@MBVKtweets) November 2, 2025

Who Hit the Longest Six in Cricket History?

Cricket has seen some jaw-dropping power hitters over the decades, but only a few have entered the record books for the longest six in cricket history. Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi tops the all-time list with a staggering (and questionable, perhaps) 153-metre six against South Africa in 2013.

With his latest 129m strike, Tim David has joined that elite club, surpassing the likes of Martin Guptill, Corey Anderson, and Yuvraj Singh. The Tim David longest six now officially ranks third among the longest sixes ever in men’s cricket, proving his brute force and clean hitting ability.

Despite his incredible knock of 74 off 38 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, Australia eventually lost the match. Washington Sundar’s stunning 49 off 23 balls* guided India to a five-wicket win, sealing the series in dramatic style.

List of the Longest Six in Men’s Cricket History

Who hit the longest six in cricket history? Some of these names are icons while a few others are random, but Tim David has elite company with his hit, now the longest six ever recorded by Fox Cricket.

No. Player Team Opponent Distance (m) Year 1 Shahid Afridi Pakistan South Africa 153m 2013 2 Brett Lee Australia England 130m 2005 3 Tim David Australia India 129m 2025 4 Martin Guptill New Zealand South Africa 127m 2012 5 Corey Anderson New Zealand India 122m 2014 6 Liam Livingstone England Pakistan 122m 2021 7 Mark Waugh Australia New Zealand 120m 1999 8 Yuvraj Singh India Australia 119m 2007 9 MS Dhoni India New Zealand 118m 2009 10 Shahid Afridi Pakistan Australia 118m 2005 11 Chris Gayle West Indies India 116m 2010 12 Ijaz Ahmed Pakistan India 115m 1999 13 Rohit Sharma India South Africa 108m 2018 14 Adam Gilchrist Australia India 104m 2004

The Tim David longest six joins an iconic list of power hitters that includes Afridi, Lee, Guptill, Dhoni, and Yuvraj, most of the names synonymous with clean ball striking in men’s cricket.

Tim David Sixes: RCB Powerhouse Sets Benchmark in Power-Hitting

The 129m Tim David six wasn’t a fluke. The RCB and Australia batter has been in explosive form, regularly clearing boundaries with ease. He has now hit 100 sixes in T20Is, reaching the milestone in the same match.

His combination of timing, strength, and bat speed makes him one of the hardest hitters in modern cricket. This Tim David longest six proves how far he has come since being promoted to No.4 in Australia’s T20I lineup — a move that has truly unleashed his beast mode.

FAQs on the Longest Six in Cricket

Who hit the longest six in cricket history?

The record for the longest six ever in cricket history belongs to Shahid Afridi, who smashed a 153-metre six against South Africa in 2013.

What is the distance of Tim David’s longest six?

Tim David longest six travelled 129 metres off Axar Patel in the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I in 2025 — making it the third-longest six ever in men’s cricket.

How many Tim David sixes are there in T20Is?

As of November 2025, Tim David has hit 100 sixes in T20Is, completing the milestone during the same Hobart match where he hit his Tim David longest six. 74 of those sixes came for Australia while the remaining 26 are from his days playing for Singapore.

Who hit the longest six ever in men’s cricket from Australia?

When it comes to the longest six in men’s cricket from Australia, Brett Lee’s 130-metre six against England in 2005 tops the list, followed by Tim David’s 129-metre six.

