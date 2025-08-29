Who Is Manishi? Meet 21-Year-Old Jharkhand Sensation Who Lit up Duleep Trophy 2025 With Six-For

He was Jharkhand's second highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

Not everyone is born with a silver spoon, as one has to work hard to achieve something great. The 21-year-old Manishi has worked hard and been patient for his opportunity for a long time before breaking into the state team. Manishi has now lit up the Duleep Trophy 2025, taking a five-wicket haul on his tournament debut against North Zone on Thursday.

Manishi Lights Up Duleep Trophy 2025 With Six-For

When many expected Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar to rip apart North Zone’s batting lineup under cloudy weather and a green top at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, it was a little-known spinner from Jharkhand who stole the show.

North Zone openers Ankit Kumar and Shubham Khajuria see through Shami and Kumar’s first spell, stitching a 49-run partnership in 84 balls. Manishi came into the attack in the 15th over and picked up a wicket on the very first ball of his first spell, dismissing Kumar. He next got rid of Khajuria and Yash Dhull on the stroke of lunch. As a result, North Zone suddenly slipped to 133/3 from 49/0. However, North Zone batters then forged a small partnership, taking their side past the 350-run mark. On Day 2, the left-arm spinner quickly wrapped up the innings, taking three wickets in the 20 balls he bowled. He ended the innings with 111/6 in 22.6.

Who Is The 21-Year-Old Manishi?

Munishi, who hails from Jamshedpur, comes from a middle-class family. He attended various coaching academies and was initially a batter. Interested in left-arm spin, the 21-year-old developed left-arm spin craft by watching videos of Daniel Vettori, Rangana Herath, and Ravindra Jadeja. His action resembles Herath, whom he admires and relies primarily on for drift and pace variation.

Manishi had made his Ranji Trophy debut against Kerala in October 2022 but had to wait for nearly two years for a second chance, with domestic stalwarts Shahbaz Nadeem and Anukul Roy playing ahead of him. His regular appearances came following the retirement of Nadeem. Manishi then emerged as the second leading wicket-taker for Jharkhand in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. He took 22 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 27.22 last season. His stunning outing earned him a spot in the East Zone team for the Duleep Trophy 2025.

However, one of the biggest moments of his short career came when he earned a wicket of India veteran Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara was dismissed with a bat-pad catch at forward short leg in his fifth game last year.

“I saw two of Pujara’s previous matches and noticed he was out-jabbing to short leg each time. The wicket [in Ranchi] was similar to this here [in Bengaluru]. As soon as Pujara walked out, I asked Sharandeep Singh [my Jharkhand team-mate] to be ready at short leg. The first ball I bowled to Pujara was a bat-pad that went over Sharandeep’s head. Pujara then hit me through the covers. But then I went slightly wide on the angle and got the inside edge, with the catch landing in the short leg’s hands,” said Manishi.

The 21-year-old dreams of playing for India and is well aware that he needs to achieve more things to achieve it. He believes that a great Ranji Trophy season with the ball and some runs with the bat would earn him an India call-up and IPL contract.