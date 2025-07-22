News
black badges uttara plane crash ban vs pak 2nd t20i
news

Why Are Pakistan and Bangladesh Players Wearing Black Badges In BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 22, 2025
2 min read

Bangladesh are leading the series 1-0

black badges uttara plane crash ban vs pak 2nd t20i

Pakistan and Bangladesh players are sporting black badges in the second T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

 The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had decided on the move in order to pay tribute to victims of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash in Uttara.

Bangladesh mourn Uttara aircraft crash victims in BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I

According to local new reports, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into a school campus in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday shortly after takeoff, killing at least 19 people while leaving over 100 injured.

Pakistan came into the series following a 3-0 clean sweep of the T20I series against Bangladesh at home.

However, their plans to dominate the reciprocal series in Bangladesh were halted in the first T20I as they succumbed to a seven-wicket loss.

ALSO READ:

The team led by Salman Agha came into the series without many of their regulars in the squad. They had ignored the trio of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi while the likes of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammed Wasim Jr were unavailable due to injury.

After losing the toss and being put into bat by Bangladesh skipper Litton Das, Pakistan saw eight of their batters register single-digit scores. Returning opening batter Fakhar Zaman was the top-scorer with 44 off 34 balls which included six boundaries and one six. However, the experienced left-hander was left fuming when returned to the dug-out as the sixth wicket after a horrible mix-up with all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.

Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman propel Bangladesh to 1-0 series lead

If not for the 33-run partnership between Kushdil Shah (17) and Abbas Afridi (22), Pakistan wouldn’t have crossed the three-figure mark. They were all out for 110 runs in 19.3 overs. Pacer Taskin Ahmed (3-22 from 3.3 overs) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-6 from four overs) were the chief destroyers. Mahedi Hasan was the most expensive with 1-37.

In reply, Bangladesh eased to a target of 111 in just 15.3 overs with opener Parvez Hossain Emon scoring 56 not out off 39 balls which was studded with five sixes and three hundreds.

Towhid Hridoy added 73 runs with Emon while scoring 36 off 37 balls that helped Bangladesh take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BAN vs PAK
Bangladesh
Pakistan
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Shubman Gill Confirms Star India Pacer To Be Rested for ENG vs IND 4th Test, Anshul Kamboj Likely To Earn Debut

Shubman Gill Confirms Star India Pacer To Be Rested for ENG vs IND 4th Test, Anshul Kamboj Likely To Earn Debut

5:58 pm

Chandra Moulee Das

5:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ben stokes eng vs ind 3rd test manchester slow over rate lords

Ben Stokes Takes a Swipe At ICC Over Rules For Slow Over-rates After WTC Points Deduction

Ben Stokes' side won the Lord's Test, but also lost two WTC points
5:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
A Net Bowler With RCB For 4 Years, He's Now Proved His Mettle To Earn An IPL 2026 Auction Bid

A Net Bowler With RCB For 4 Years, He’s Now Proved His Mettle To Earn An IPL 2026 Auction Bid

RCB were crowned IPL champions in 2025.
5:36 pm
Amogh Bodas
ravi shastri top 5 indian cricketers virat kohli

Ravi Shastri Names His Top 5 Indian Cricketers Of All Time, Virat Kohli Not Ranked

Ravi Shastri also had advice for England on how to win Ashes in Australia
4:01 pm
Samarnath Soory

Ricky Ponting Advocates Shubman Gill's Fiery Attitude Compared to Ex-India Captain's Tendency To Be 'Aggressive With Teammates'

4:10 pm

Chandra Moulee Das

4:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 4th Test?

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 4th Test in Manchester?

The fixture will begin on July 23 at the Old Trafford Stadium.
4:52 pm
Sreejita Sen
