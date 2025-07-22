Why Are Pakistan and Bangladesh Players Wearing Black Badges In BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh are leading the series 1-0

Pakistan and Bangladesh players are sporting black badges in the second T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had decided on the move in order to pay tribute to victims of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash in Uttara.

Bangladesh mourn Uttara aircraft crash victims in BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I

According to local new reports, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into a school campus in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday shortly after takeoff, killing at least 19 people while leaving over 100 injured.

We remember, we mourn — and we carry their spirit forward.

The 2nd T20I match is dedicated to the victims of the Milestone air crash tragedy.



Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 Pakistan T20I Series 2025

2nd T20I | 22 July 2025 | 6:00 PM | SBNCS



LIVE SCORE LINK 👉:… pic.twitter.com/7VrRj8CIKQ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 22, 2025

Pakistan came into the series following a 3-0 clean sweep of the T20I series against Bangladesh at home.

However, their plans to dominate the reciprocal series in Bangladesh were halted in the first T20I as they succumbed to a seven-wicket loss.

ALSO READ:

The team led by Salman Agha came into the series without many of their regulars in the squad. They had ignored the trio of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi while the likes of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammed Wasim Jr were unavailable due to injury.

After losing the toss and being put into bat by Bangladesh skipper Litton Das, Pakistan saw eight of their batters register single-digit scores. Returning opening batter Fakhar Zaman was the top-scorer with 44 off 34 balls which included six boundaries and one six. However, the experienced left-hander was left fuming when returned to the dug-out as the sixth wicket after a horrible mix-up with all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.

Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman propel Bangladesh to 1-0 series lead

If not for the 33-run partnership between Kushdil Shah (17) and Abbas Afridi (22), Pakistan wouldn’t have crossed the three-figure mark. They were all out for 110 runs in 19.3 overs. Pacer Taskin Ahmed (3-22 from 3.3 overs) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-6 from four overs) were the chief destroyers. Mahedi Hasan was the most expensive with 1-37.

In reply, Bangladesh eased to a target of 111 in just 15.3 overs with opener Parvez Hossain Emon scoring 56 not out off 39 balls which was studded with five sixes and three hundreds.

Towhid Hridoy added 73 runs with Emon while scoring 36 off 37 balls that helped Bangladesh take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

