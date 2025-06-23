News
Why India Stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw Are Contemplating A Move Out of Mumbai in Domestic Cricket
news

Why India Stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw Are Contemplating A Move Out of Mumbai in Domestic Cricket

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 23, 2025
4 min read

Prithvi Shaw became the latest player to request for a No Objection Certificate from Mumbai to play domestic cricket elsewhere.

Why India Stars Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw Are Contemplating A Move Out of Mumbai in Domestic Cricket

Out-of-favour batter Prithvi Shaw has become one of the latest Indian cricketers who is looking to move out of Mumbai in domestic cricket. It was reported on Monday that Prithvi Shaw is seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow him to play for another state.

The 25-year-old, however, is not the only player to have considered this. Several other players have previously decided to leave Mumbai and go elsewhere to play domestic cricket.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

There are various reasons why players are considering moving out of Mumbai to play domestic cricket elsewhere, including those of limited playing time, a change of team atmosphere in a bid to revive their careers and so on. Prithvi Shaw, in fact, last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2021.

When Yashasvi Jaiswal almost moved before making a U-turn

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had earlier this year expressed his desire to quit Mumbai and switch his domestic cricket to Goa. He had requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for him to join Goa.

The 23-year-old had said that the reason behind the proposed move was because of personal reasons. However, in May, Yashasvi Jaiswal took a U-turn and said that he would continue playing domestic cricket for Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw’s complicated cricket career

Prithvi Shaw became the latest cricketer to ask for an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association to leave the team and play elsewhere.

The Under-19 World Cup winning captain, however, has had a history of problems including disciplinary and fitness issues. He was in fact dropped from the Mumbai team halfway into the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, but went onto play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the domestic T20 tournament, Shaw scored 197 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 156.34.

Arman Jaffer, Sidhant Adatrao also set to leave Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw is not just the only player who is on the verge of leaving Mumbai. According to Cricbuzz, Arman Jaffer and Sidhant Adatrao will leave Mumbai and will play for Pondicherry in the upcoming domestic cricket season. Madhya Pradesh cricketer Puneet Datey will also join Pondicherry.

Arjun Tendulkar leaving Mumbai to play for Goa

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, had decided to switch his base from Mumbai to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season. He made his First-Class debut in the Ranji Trophy that season, scoring a century and taking three wickets. He had moved to Goa in a bid to get more playing opportunities.

Sarfaraz Khan left Mumbai and came back

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan had left Mumbai in 2015 and switched to Uttar Pradesh, only for him to return to Mumbai in 2018. After spending three years with Uttar Pradesh, Sarfaraz requested an NOC from the state’s cricket association and returned to Mumbai.

ALSO READ:

However, he could not be picked in the Mumbai Ranji team that season as he had to serve a one-year cooling off period.
In an interview with ESPNCricinfo in 2022, Sarfaraz had revealed why he decided to return to Mumbai.

“I told my father: ab mereko nahi khelne ka hai idhar-udhar se, ab khelunga to Mumbai se warna main cricket chhod doonga (I don’t want to play for any other team anymore, if I play cricket, it will be for Mumbai). And home is home. We all make mistakes and sometimes you take such decisions [of switching teams], and it feels bad till now. There I was scoring 60, 70 kind of scores so I thought I need to score big and I returned to Mumbai,” he had said.

Siddhesh Lad left for Goa but came back

In 2022, Siddhesh Lad had decided to switch base from Mumbai to Goa in order to get more playing opportunities. However, a couple of seasons later, Siddhesh returned to Mumbai and returned strongly in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season with Mumbai. He scored 602 runs from 12 innings at an average of 60.82, scoring two fifties and as many centuries.

Arjun Tendulkar
Cricket
Mumbai
Mumbai Cricket Association
Prithvi Shaw
Sarfaraz Khan
Siddhesh Lad
Yashasvi Jaiswal
