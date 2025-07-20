Why is Babar Azam Not in Pakistan Playing XI For BAN vs PAK T20Is?

He last featured in a T20I match in December 2024.

Bangladesh are hosting Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, and former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has not made it to the squad for this bilateral series. Previously, he was also axed from the squad during their recent 20-over series in New Zealand in March and the latest T20I series against Bangladesh at home.

The news from the match centre is that Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.

Playing XI For BAN vs PAK 1st T20I

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Why Is Babar Azam Dropped from the Pakistan T20I Squad?

The batter has continued to endure a lean patch of form in the shortest format of the game. Babar scored only six fifty-plus scores in 24 appearances last year at a below-par strike rate of 133.21. Furthermore, all of these half-centuries came inside the first 13 matches of 2024. This showcases that the 30-year-old went through an even dismal phase later in the year. He last featured in a 20-over match for Pakistan in December 2024 against South Africa.

Babar’s continuation of a poor run and the rapid decline in strike rate forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to replace him in their T20I squad. Notably, the batter also had a poor season while captaining Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. His only noteworthy knock of this edition came against the Karachi Kings, when he put up 94 runs off 49 balls at a fiery strike rate of 191.83. Apart from this, he managed to put up only two more half-centuries in the remaining nine matches of the league.

However, the batter still represents his nation in the ODIs in the white-ball format. He recently played in the three-match 50-over series against New Zealand in April and is expected to feature in Pakistan’s squad for their upcoming 50-over series against the West Indies.

Pakistan in Recent T20Is

Pakistan started their campaign in the 20-over format in 2025 with a forgettable outing in New Zealand. They managed to win only the third fixture out of five matches and lost the series by 4-1. However, PCB appointed the former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson as the head coach of Pakistan in the hope of elevating the team’s performance in the white-ball format.

However, this will be the second assignment of the Men in Green under head coach Hesson, after the recent clean sweep over Bangladesh while hosting them for a three-match T20I series. Following the series, Salman Ali Agha and Co. will tour the West Indies for a three-match T20I and ODI series, starting on August 1 and August 8, respectively.

Pakistan Squad for T20Is against Bangladesh: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.