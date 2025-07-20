Why is Josh Hazlewood Not in Australia Playing XI For WI vs AUS T20I?

He last featured in a T20I against England in September 2024.

After a 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies in the Test series, the visitors will now take on the hosts in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 21. However, the frontline Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been rested for this series after appearing in four consecutive Tests since the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final.

Josh Hazlewood Will Be Back Against South Africa

The 34-year-old is set to make a comeback against South Africa for a three-match T20I series at home, which will commence on August 10. It will be followed by another three-match ODI series, which will kick off on August 19.

Notably, the Test skipper of Australia, Pat Cummins, has also decided to pull out of the 20-over series in the Caribbean. He is expected to return in the white-ball series against New Zealand and India. Previously, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey and Travis Head were also rested by Cricket Australia (CA) ahead of the T20I fixtures in the West Indies.

Hazlewood in Recent T20s

The pacer was in great touch of form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was one of the prime forces that guided the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title in 18 years.

He bagged a total of 22 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy of 8.77. His season-best came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), when he conceded only 33 runs and picked up a four-wicket haul to hand RCB their maiden home victory of this season.

Hazlewood last played for Australia in the first fixture of a three-match T20I series against England in September 2024. He dismissed Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone in that contest and maintained an economy of 8.00. But he had an average outing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with just four wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.04. Australia ended up the tournament with a Super Eight stage exit after their defeats facing Afghanistan and India.

Australia T20I squad against West Indies: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

