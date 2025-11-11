Why Is Matheesha Pathirana Not Playing in PAK vs SL ODIs, T20I Series

He played just one match in the Asia Cup 2025.

After a disappointing campaign at the ACC Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka are currently taking on Pakistan for three ODIs followed by a T20I tri-series, involving Zimbabwe. However, the star Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been a notable omission in the visitors’ squad for their entire tour of Pakistan.

Why Matheesha Pathirana Is Not Playing in PAK vs SL Fixtures?

Notably, Pathirana is yet to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection. This has sidelined the 22-year-old for the consecutive upcoming white-ball series. Earlier, he was also ruled out of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2025 squad after his sole appearance in their tournament-opener facing Bangladesh.

Pathirana had produced a below-par performance in that clash, going wicketless while conceding 42 runs in his four-over quota. However, the Sri Lankan youngster has also not been a familiar name in their 50-over squads in recent times. Pathirana’s injury-prone bowling action and the subsequent workload management issues have restricted his appearances to the shortest format of the game.

His last ODI appearance came against the same opposition during the ICC Cricket World Cup in October 2023. But the seamer has registered a few exceptional stats in his limited 50-over outing, snaring 17 wickets in 12 fixtures, including a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Would Look to Bounce Back After A Dismal Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka had entered the ACC Asia Cup 2025 as the defending champions of the T20 format. But following a decent group-stage show, Charith Asalanka and Co. finished the Super Fours without registering a win. The team lost all three fixtures against Bangladesh, whom they had defeated earlier in the league stage, Pakistan, and the eventual champions, India.

But in contrast, they are coming on the back of a great form in the 50-over format. After a 2-1 loss in New Zealand, Sri Lanka made a swift turnaround to claim three successive ODI series. This includes a 2-0 whitewash over Australia and a 2-1 victory against Bangladesh at home, followed by an away clean sweep facing Zimbabwe in August 2025.

Sri Lanka Squads

For ODIs Against Pakistan: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

For T20I Tri-series: Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

