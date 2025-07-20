Why is Mohammad Rizwan Not in Pakistan Playing XI for BAN vs PAK T20Is?

His last T20I appearance dates back to December 2024 against South Africa.
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has not been included in Pakistan’s playing XI against Bangladesh in the first T20I. Notably, the opener has missed out on the team’s 15-member squad for their three-match tour of Bangladesh, starting on July 20.
161/5
213/4
109/8
113/4
Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets
–
–
105/1
139/7
–
–
72/4
104/4
DJK Munich Women beat Western Warriors Women by 32 runs
2/0
45/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain
–
120/4
–
–
–
–
24/0
23/10
Rwanda Women beat Lesotho Women by 10 wickets
170/4
47/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
138/8
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
188/4
187/5
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets
–
78/1
–
–
–
–
–
263/4
–
–
Match has been called off
–
–
–
–
The news from the match centre is that Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
The wicketkeeper-batter is one of the three prominent names, alongside Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Afridi, who have been dropped by Pakistan for the 20-over tour. Previously, Rizwan was also axed from the squad in two of their recent T20I series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, respectively. His last T20I appearance dates back to December 2024 against South Africa.
This has come after a series of poor turnouts from the opener in the shortest format of the game. He scored 617 runs in 21 T20I matches at a below-par strike rate of 117.30 in 2024. Moreover, he managed to hit only five fifty-plus scores in the format throughout the entire year.
He carried on in a similar form in the latest season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The gloveman put up 367 runs in 10 matches at a slightly improved strike rate of 139.54 while leading his franchise, Multan Sultans. But apart from notching up a stunning 105* against the Karachi Kings in the third fixture of the PSL 2025, he just scored one more half-century in the entire tournament.
ALSO READ:
After losing the overseas series against New Zealand by 4-1, the Men in Green have made a comeback to whitewash Bangladesh in the recent 20-over series at home. They would look to continue the momentum to register a double over the same opponent under the current T20I skipper, Salman Ali Agha.
On the other hand, Litton Das and Co. would also want to seal the home series following a brilliant performance to claim their maiden T20I series victory in Sri Lanka. Notably, Bangladesh last defeated Pakistan in the format on their home soil in April 2015.
Pakistan Squad for T20Is against Bangladesh: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs