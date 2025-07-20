Why Is Nicholas Pooran Not in West Indies Playing XI For WI vs AUS T20Is?

He last appeared in a T20I against Bangladesh in December 2024.

The West Indies will clash with Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 21, following their recent three-match contest in the Test. All three of the red-ball fixtures were dominated by the visitors as they whitewashed the hosts 0-3 before heading into the 20-over matches. However, the former West Indies T20I captain Nicholas Pooran is not a part of the current Windies squad.

Why Is Nicholas Pooran Not Playing in WI vs AUS T20Is?

The star Caribbean batter Nicholas Pooran’s omission from the squad may have taken aback some of the fans and followers around the globe. Notably, the 29-year-old recently announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on June 10, 2025. The batter struggled with a lean patch in the final two series of his T20I career. He managed to score only 59 runs in five matches against England and 21 runs in three matches against Bangladesh at home.

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve decided to announce my retirement from international cricket,” wrote the batter on social media.

However, the southpaw has scored a total of 4,258 runs in 167 white-ball matches for the Men in Marron. His brilliant stats also include three ODI centuries and 24 fifty-plus scores overall in the limited-overs format. With a huge 2,275 runs, Pooran surpassed the legendary WI opener Chris Gayle (1,899) to become the top run-getter for West Indies in T20Is. He is also the fifth-highest six-hitter in T20Is with 149 over-boundaries in 106 matches.

Pooran in Recent T20s

Despite a dismal end to his T20I career, the Caribbean star has had a smashing season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He notched up 524 runs in 14 league-stage matches at a blazing strike rate of 196.25 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Moreover, he smacked a total of 40 over-boundaries to become the highest six-hitter of the cash-rich league this season.

Furthermore, Pooran led his franchise, Mumbai Indians New York (MINY), to their second Major League Cricket (MLC) title in his captaincy debut in the league. The MINY skipper put up 360 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 134.83 to become the joint fourth-highest run-scorer of the tournament alongside San Francisco Unicorns player Matthew Short. The southpaw also brought up his second hundred of the MLC this season with an unbeaten 108 runs off 60 balls against the Seattle Orcas.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.