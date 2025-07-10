Why is Rishabh Pant Not Playing in ENG vs IND 3rd Test? Here’s What Happened

Rishabh Pant injured during Lord’s Test, Dhruv Jurel takes over keeping duties

Rishabh Pant is not playing for India at the moment in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s due to an injury he suffered on Day 1. The wicketkeeper-batter was hit on his left index finger while collecting a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah down the leg side during the 34th over of England’s innings. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, Pant was seen in visible pain and left the field shortly after.

The incident raised concern among fans, many of whom began asking: Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today? Is Rishabh Pant injured? The answer is yes. Pant has suffered a finger injury, and although there has been no official word yet on whether it is a fracture, the swelling and pain were serious enough for India to take him off the field. As per the latest update, Pant has gone for scans and is unlikely to return to the field for the rest of the day.

In his absence, Dhruv Jurel has taken over wicketkeeping duties. This explains why Dhruv Jurel is keeping wickets in this crucial Test match at Lord’s midway through day one. The young wicketkeeper had debuted in Pant’s absence during the 2023–24 season and has already shown he’s a capable replacement, both with the gloves and the bat. However, under ICC’s current rules, substitute keepers are not allowed to bat unless they are already named in the playing XI, which is not the case for Jurel.

What Happened to Rishabh Pant?

Pant was injured while wicketkeeping, specifically while attempting to stop a ball that strayed down the leg side. The ball struck his glove awkwardly, hitting his left index finger. Although he tried to carry on, he eventually walked off the field after the over concluded.

The injury comes at a crucial time for India, with the ENG vs IND Test series level at 1-1. Pant had been in superb form, scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test in Leeds (134 and 118), and was vital to India’s win in Birmingham.

Will Rishabh Pant Play the Next Match?

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on how long Rishabh Pant will be out or whether he will come out to keep and bat later. However, thinking longer term, India do have a long break before the fourth Test, and fans will be hoping that the scans reveal no major damage. Whether he will return later in this Test or be rested for the fourth remains uncertain.

In short,

Rishabh Pant is not playing due to a finger injury.

Dhruv Jurel is keeping in his absence.

Pant has gone for scans; update awaited.

He remains a crucial part of India’s plans for the remainder of the series.

Keep an eye on official updates to know whether Rishabh Pant will play the next Test, and how this affects India’s chances as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy continues.

