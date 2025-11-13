Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Are Not in India A Squad for South Africa A Series

The returned to form in the recent ODI series in Australia.

Batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the three-match India A white-ball series against South Africa A in Rajkot, starting today, November 13. Both Rohit and Kohli recently appeared in the three-ODI series against Australia Down Under, producing encouraging numbers.

As for India A, Tilak Varma is leading the side.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Miss IND A vs SA A

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors plan to omit the two veteran batters, Rohit and Kohli, from this series as part of long-term plans. The duo’s inclusion in any of the India A matches is unlikely, providing opportunities for promising young players to gain experience.

Rohit and Kohli emerged as standout performers for India in the Australia series, though the visitors suffered 1-2 defeats. The situation might have been different had the two not been as impressive in Australia.

However, they remain an integral part of India’s ODI setup and are expected to feature in India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

On

Returning to competitive cricket after a five-month layoff, expectations and pressure mounted on the legendary duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit finished as the highest run scorer in the series, scoring 202 runs in just three games at an impressive average of 101 and a strike rate of 85.59. His scores of 8, 73, and unbeaten 121 earned him the Player of the Series award, standing as the only player to cross the 120-run mark.

Kohli found his form in the series finale with an unbeaten 74 after struggling early with back-to-back ducks. The crucial fifty helped ease the pressure on him and reaffirmed his place for the upcoming South Africa ODI series.

Looking ahead, every ODI series will be crucial for both Rohit and Kohli as they aim to secure their spots for the 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa.

