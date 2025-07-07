Why Was Kane Williamson Not Picked in New Zealand Test Squad For Zimbabwe Tour?

Former New Zealand captain and batting stalwart Kane Williamson was omitted from the side as the Kiwis named the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, slated to start from July 30. Notably, the matches won’t be a part of the new World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle since the African nation is not a WTC playing nation.
98/9
97/10
148/10
154/4
Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 6 wickets
81/3
80/10
Philippines beat South Korea by 7 wickets
160/5
115/10
Indonesia beat Philippines by 45 runs
–
–
–
–
116/9
118/7
Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 2 runs
114/2
113/8
Serbia Women beat Bulgaria Women by 8 wickets
180/5
117/10
Turkey Women beat Serbia Women by 63 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain
156/5
90/6
Ostend Tigers beat Liege Stallions by 66 runs
113/4
112/8
Antwerp Giants beat Brussels Bashers by 6 wickets
122/5
139/9
Antwerp Giants beat Leuven Lions by 17 runs
125/3
123/10
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
161/6
162/2
Typhoons Women beat Scorchers Women by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
211/3
210/9
England U19 beat India U19 by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
80/4
152/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
145/4
144/9
117/10
118/4
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Karaikal Kniights by 6 wickets
136/10
187/8
Villianur Mohit Kings won by 51 runs
–
–
–
–
137/6
135/9
Germany beat Tanzania by 4 wickets
111/3
109/9
Bahrain beat Malawi by 7 wickets
–
–
66/4
72/4
Iyanola Heritage beat Whiptail Smashers by 6 wickets (D/L) method
–
71/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Williamson will be unavailable for NZ due to his deal with Middlesex, which will also include playing for London Spirit in the Hundred. Notably, the Hundred, which begins on August 5 will clash with the red-ball series. Ahead of the ZIM vs NZ series opener, the squad will assemble in Bulawayo on July 27 after the culmination of a T20I Tri-Series in Harare comprising South Africa, alongside Zimbabwe and NZ.
Speaking about the development, Blackcaps head coach Rob Walter said, “Kane (Williamson) and Michael (Bracewell) were up front with New Zealand Cricket about their availability for this tour during the contracting process. While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact these Tests aren’t part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion.”
For the unversed, Kane Williamson had turned down a central contract earlier in June this year. He previously also decided to opt out of a central contract last year to play in T20 and other leagues around the world. He instead had a casual contract and still played in nine of New Zealand’s 13 tests in 2024.
ALSO READ:
Spinner Ajaz Patel and batter Henry Nicholls have made a return to the Test setup again. Patel’s last appearance came for the NZ where he won the Player of the Match award for his impressive bowling figures (5-103 and 6-57) during their final game of their historic 3-0 series victory against India last November.
On the other hand, Nicholls, who last featured in the Test squad in December 2023, makes his return with a wealth of experience that includes 56 Test matches and nine centuries to his name.
New Zealand Test squad vs Zimbabwe
Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hindukush Strikers beat Pamir Legends by 1 wickets