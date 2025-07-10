News
Why Was Shubman Gill Seen Arguing With The Umpire During The Lord's Test? [WATCH]
news

Why Was Shubman Gill Seen Arguing With The Umpire During The Lord’s Test? [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 10, 2025
3 min read

There has been a lot of controversy over the Dukes ball in recent times.

Why Was Shubman Gill Seen Arguing With The Umpire During The Lord's Test? [WATCH]

Right through the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, we have seen controversies around the Dukes ball. The structure and shape of the ball are reported to change after some time, and players from both teams have had their moments, arguing with the umpire. A similar incident took place on Day 1 of the third Test at the Home of Cricket. After the second Test in Birmingham, Indian skipper Shubman Gill slammed the Dukes ball, saying that it tends to deteriorate too quickly. The Dukes ball has been reported to become soft just after 20-30 overs, taking bowlers completely out of the game. 

In the first innings of the ongoing Test, Shubman Gill went to the umpire requesting a change of the ball. But the fourth umpire was sent back as he came out. India were addressed to play with the same ball. Skipper Gill wasn’t too impressed with the decision and argued with the umpire. After the second Test, Gill said that there should be something in the game for the bowlers. He stressed on the ball getting soft too quickly. As a result, captains are being pushed to take a defensive approach. 

“It is very difficult for the bowlers. I think more than the wicket, maybe, the ball is out of shape very quickly. It gets soft very quickly. I don’t know what it is, whether it is wickets or whatever. It is difficult to get a wicket in such conditions when there is nothing there. If you know that only the first 20 overs or something will happen, after that, you are on the defensive all day, you are thinking all day about how to stop the runs. Then the essence of the game comes out of it”, Gill mentioned.

Watch the video, where Gill is seen arguing with the umpire for a change of ball. The decision did not go in India’s favour as they were directed to continue with the same ball. 

The Dukes Manufacturer Weighs In On the Shubman Gill Query 

The Dukes ball manufacturers, in an interview stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should allow the teams for a change of ball between the 60-70 overs mark. Currently, teams can ask for a change of balls after the completion of 80 overs. However, the manufacturers also mentioned that the council expects the Dukes ball to stay intact till the 79.5 over mark. This might not be possible on every occasion. He also went on to say that the ball is not machine-made, and that they haven’t changed their processes. In their words, the ball is not a rock, and is meant to deteriorate. 

ALSO READ:

“Maybe the game’s authorities should consider allowing the new ball to be taken somewhere between the 60th and 70th over, instead of the current 80th-over rule. They somehow expect the ball to stay hard until the 79.5th over, which, I’m afraid, is not possible. The ball is not a machine-made product where every unit is identical. The ball is supposed to deteriorate; it’s not a rock. As far as we, the manufacturers, are concerned, the ball is not being made to fail. We have not lowered our standards or changed our processes”, said the official.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dukes ball
ENG vs IND
England
India
Shubman Gill
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

