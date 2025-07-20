WI vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia T20I Series in India?

The five-match series will commence on July 21.
After a thrashing 0-3 loss in the Test series, the West Indies will look to make a comeback in the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting on July 21. Some of the star Australian players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, and Josh Hazlewood, have been rested for the limited-overs series. With the series approaching, fans will find out the WI vs AUS live streaming details for the T20I series here.
Previously, the hosts claimed the 20-over series with a score line of 4-1 in 2021. The visitors are yet to register a T20I series victory on Caribbean soil.
Australia have emerged victorious in the last two series in this format while hosting the West Indies in 2022 and 2024. They secured the consecutive T20I series by 2-0 (two-match series) and 2-1 (three-match series), respectively.
Notably, the second fixture of the series in Jamaica will be the final appearance of the Windies’ big-hitter Andre Russell in the national Maroon. He last featured in the squad in the first T20I against England in June 2025. The veteran all-rounder scored 15 runs and snared a wicket in that fixture.
The West Indies vs Australia T20I series live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app.
The West Indies vs Australia T20I series live telecast will not be available in India.
The West Indies vs Australia T20I series live streaming globally will be available across multiple platforms.
ALSO READ:
The initial two T20I matches between the West Indies and Australia will start at 7:00 PM local time and 5:30 AM IST. The remaining three fixtures will begin at 6:00 PM local time and 4:30 AM IST.
West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.
