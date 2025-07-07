News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Wiaan Mulder Reveals Why He Declared The Innings When On 367 Not Out vs Zimbabwe
news

Wiaan Mulder Reveals Why He Declared The Innings When On 367 Not Out vs Zimbabwe

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 7, 2025
3 min read

South Africa posted 626/5 in the first innings.

Wiaan Mulder Reveals Why He Declared The Innings When On 367 Not Out vs Zimbabwe

Wiaan Mulder was batting on 367*. The stars were aligning in his favour. People were subscribing to watch him get to the milestone. After all, it was a 21-year-long record that was going to be broken. Everyone had the 400-run mark in mind. People were waiting. X (formerly Twitter) was buzzing. Publishers were getting their content ready. It was a moment that was going to go down in the history books. Except Wiaan Mulder thought otherwise. The South African skipper declared the innings at 626/5 when he was batting on 367*. Expressions across the cricketing fraternity changed. There was sheer disbelief amongst fans. And he was the captain himself. Why would someone do that? Why would a captain declare while he was batting on 367*? Why would a player deny history, especially in his first match as captain? But as it turns out, Mulder had it sorted in his head. No drama, no fuss. Just a declaration. 

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

98/9

Pamir Legends PAL

97/10

Hindukush Strikers beat Pamir Legends by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

148/10

Assam Women ASM-W

154/4

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

81/3

South Korea SK

80/10

Philippines beat South Korea by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

160/5

Philippines PHL

115/10

Indonesia beat Philippines by 45 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Greece Women GRC-W

116/9

Turkey Women TKW-W

118/7

Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 2 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Serbia Women SBA-W

114/2

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

113/8

Serbia Women beat Bulgaria Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Turkey Women TKW-W

180/5

Serbia Women SBA-W

80/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Greece Women GRC-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Liege Stallions LEST

Leuven Lions LEUL

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Ostend Tigers OSTG

156/5

Liege Stallions LEST

90/6

Ostend Tigers beat Liege Stallions by 66 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Antwerp Giants ATPG

113/4

Brussels Bashers BRBA

112/8

Antwerp Giants beat Brussels Bashers by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Leuven Lions LEUL

122/5

Antwerp Giants ATPG

139/9

Antwerp Giants beat Leuven Lions by 17 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Brussels Bashers BRBA

125/3

Gent Wolves GENW

123/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Hasselt Titans HAST

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Scorchers Women SCO-W

161/6

Typhoons Women TYP-W

162/2

Typhoons Women beat Scorchers Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

211/3

India U19 INDU19

210/9

England U19 beat India U19 by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
England Women A ENGA-W

145/4

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

144/9

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

117/10

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

118/4

Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Karaikal Kniights by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Yanam Royals YAR

136/10

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

187/8

Villianur Mohit Kings won by 51 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Germany GER

137/6

Tanzania TAN

135/9

Germany beat Tanzania by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

111/3

Malawi ML

109/9

Bahrain beat Malawi by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Whiptail Smashers WTS

36/1

Iyanola Heritage IYH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings

South Africa posted a mammoth 626/5, thanks to the heroics of their skipper. Post that, they managed to skittle Zimbabwe out for 170 and enforced the follow-on. The hosts are now batting on 51/1 in their second innings, still trailing by a whopping 405. In the interview after the day’s play, Protea skipper Wiaan Mulder spoke about the reasons that led to the declaration. Mind you, it had nothing to do with the technical aspects of the game. Mulder’s answer was something that will make you go, Wow! 

ALSO READ:

Wiaan Mulder Explains His Declaration 

The South African skipper expressed the reasons behind the declaration of the innings. The shocking decision came when he was batting on 367* and shook the cricketing fraternity to the core. However, Mulder said that he did so because he felt that they had enough runs on the board. It was also because they needed to have a go at Zimbabwe. To add to that, he also said that he would do the same thing if he were given another chance.

“I thought we had enough, and we need to bowl. Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real. He got 401, or whatever it was, against England. For someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. I think if I get the chance again, I would probably do the same thing. You never know what my fate is, or what is destined for me, but I think Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be”, said Mulder.

Moreover, the 27-year-old skipper expressed that South Africa coach Shukri Conrad was also completely on the same page. The head coach told Mulder that the records are meant for legends, so we must let them keep it. Though Mulder had a wonderful chance of breaching the record that Brian Lara held for more than two decades, he chose to back away from the same. 

“Speaking to Shuks [Shukri Conrad], he kinda said to me as well: ‘Listen, let the legends keep the really big scores'”.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

South Africa
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe
Wiaan Mulder
ZIM vs SA
Zimbabwe
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Show Interest in SRH All-Rounder, Signs Him Up Before New Season For Sister Franchise

Mumbai Indians Show Interest in SRH All-Rounder, Signs Him Up Before New Season For Sister Franchise

10:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB Duo Signed By KKR Franchise And Another Team Ahead of New Season

RCB Duo Signed By KKR Franchise And Another Team Ahead of New Season

Both players were part of the RCB side that won their maiden title after lifting the IPL 2025 trophy earlier this year.
8:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England Opt For Pitch Change At Lord's After Alleged 'Sub-Continental' Pitch At Edgbaston Backfired 

England Opt For Pitch Change At Lord’s After Alleged ‘Sub-Continental’ Pitch At Edgbaston Backfired 

7:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
South Africa Star Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad Sister Franchise Ahead of New Season

South Africa Star Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad Sister Franchise Ahead of New Season

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the Final of the third edition of the SA20.
6:38 pm
Amogh Bodas
Eshan Malinga Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh SL vs BAN T20Is Squad

SRH Player Gets Maiden T20I Call Up As Sri Lanka Announce Their Squad For Series Against Bangladesh

He has taken four wickets in six ODI appearances so far.
6:44 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2025

Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar Records After Unbelievable Start to England Test Series

Shubman Gill became the first India captain to score double hundred in Tests in England.
6:00 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.