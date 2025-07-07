Wiaan Mulder Reveals Why He Declared The Innings When On 367 Not Out vs Zimbabwe

South Africa posted 626/5 in the first innings.

Wiaan Mulder was batting on 367*. The stars were aligning in his favour. People were subscribing to watch him get to the milestone. After all, it was a 21-year-long record that was going to be broken. Everyone had the 400-run mark in mind. People were waiting. X (formerly Twitter) was buzzing. Publishers were getting their content ready. It was a moment that was going to go down in the history books. Except Wiaan Mulder thought otherwise. The South African skipper declared the innings at 626/5 when he was batting on 367*. Expressions across the cricketing fraternity changed. There was sheer disbelief amongst fans. And he was the captain himself. Why would someone do that? Why would a captain declare while he was batting on 367*? Why would a player deny history, especially in his first match as captain? But as it turns out, Mulder had it sorted in his head. No drama, no fuss. Just a declaration.

South Africa posted a mammoth 626/5, thanks to the heroics of their skipper. Post that, they managed to skittle Zimbabwe out for 170 and enforced the follow-on. The hosts are now batting on 51/1 in their second innings, still trailing by a whopping 405. In the interview after the day’s play, Protea skipper Wiaan Mulder spoke about the reasons that led to the declaration. Mind you, it had nothing to do with the technical aspects of the game. Mulder’s answer was something that will make you go, Wow!

Wiaan Mulder Explains His Declaration

The South African skipper expressed the reasons behind the declaration of the innings. The shocking decision came when he was batting on 367* and shook the cricketing fraternity to the core. However, Mulder said that he did so because he felt that they had enough runs on the board. It was also because they needed to have a go at Zimbabwe. To add to that, he also said that he would do the same thing if he were given another chance.

“I thought we had enough, and we need to bowl. Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real. He got 401, or whatever it was, against England. For someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. I think if I get the chance again, I would probably do the same thing. You never know what my fate is, or what is destined for me, but I think Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be”, said Mulder.

Moreover, the 27-year-old skipper expressed that South Africa coach Shukri Conrad was also completely on the same page. The head coach told Mulder that the records are meant for legends, so we must let them keep it. Though Mulder had a wonderful chance of breaching the record that Brian Lara held for more than two decades, he chose to back away from the same.

“Speaking to Shuks [Shukri Conrad], he kinda said to me as well: ‘Listen, let the legends keep the really big scores'”.

