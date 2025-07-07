Wiaan Mulder Smashes Triple Century To Join Hashim Amla In Elite South Africa Test Record List

Wiaan Mulder has entered the record books with a stunning unbeaten triple century in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. His knock now makes him only the second South African with a triple century in Tests; only Hashim Amla’s 311* against England at The Oval in 2012 was there prior to this. It was a marathon effort on his captaincy debut and came at a brisk strike rate, filled with clean strokeplay and sharp intent.

Mulder resumed Day 2 on 264* and got to the 300 mark early in the session off just 297 balls, making it the second fastest triple century after Virender Sehwag’s. The innings included 38 fours and 3 sixes, and came at a strike rate of over 100 — rare for a triple hundred in Test cricket. His timing, composure, and ability to punish loose bowling stood out throughout the innings, especially on a flat pitch that Zimbabwe failed to make the most of.

Wiaan Mulder joins elite list of highest individual scores in Test cricket for South Africa

Only six South African batters have ever crossed 275 in Test cricket, and Wiaan Mulder is now right near the top of that list. He joins names like AB de Villiers, Graeme Smith, Daryll Cullinan and Gary Kirsten, with just Hashim Amla ahead of him.

Here are the highest individual scores in Test cricket for South Africa:

Hashim Amla – 311* vs England, 2012

Wiaan Mulder – 300* vs Zimbabwe, 2025 (still batting)

AB de Villiers – 278* vs Pakistan, 2010

Graeme Smith – 277 vs England, 2003

Daryll Cullinan – 275* vs New Zealand, 1999

Gary Kirsten – 275 vs England, 1999

Mulder came to the crease with South Africa struggling at 24 for 2. He first stitched a 184-run stand with David Bedingham, followed by a 217-run partnership with teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Zimbabwe’s bowlers, already struggling with discipline, had no answers during the final session of Day 1 when 222 runs were scored.

Mulder did get a couple of chances — including a no-ball reprieve on 247 — but he made Zimbabwe pay. His triple hundred was a mix of patience and authority, and it sets the tone for what could be a big series for him as both batter and captain.

Fastest Triple Hundred in Test Cricket

Wiaan Mulder’s unbeaten 300 off just 297 balls against Zimbabwe has now entered the record books as the second fastest triple hundred in Test cricket history.

Who has hit the fastest triple hundred in Test cricket?

Only Virender Sehwag has reached the landmark quicker, with his iconic 278-ball triple century against South Africa in Chennai back in 2008. Mulder’s innings is now ahead of the likes of Harry Brook, Matthew Hayden, and even Sehwag’s own 2004 effort in Multan.

The South African captain played with fluency and purpose, accelerating through the gears after a watchful start. His ability to dominate both spin and pace, combined with excellent shot selection, made this one of the most destructive innings in recent Test memory. Achieving the second fastest triple hundred in Test cricket while captaining the side for the first time only adds to the significance of the knock.

Here’s the updated list of the fastest triple hundreds in Test cricket by balls faced:

Fastest triple century by balls faced

Balls Faced Player Match Location Year 278 Virender Sehwag India v South Africa Chennai 2008 297 Wiaan Mulder South Africa v Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2025 310 Harry Brook England v Pakistan Multan 2024 362 Matthew Hayden Australia v Zimbabwe Perth 2003 364 Virender Sehwag India v Pakistan Multan 2004

A special innings from Wiaan Mulder

It’s not every day that a captain scores 300* in his first Test leading the side. Wiaan Mulder has now done that and put himself firmly in the spotlight. His place in the list of highest individual scores in Test cricket for South Africa is well-earned, and this knock will be remembered as one of the finest by a South African batter, even if it came outside of the World Test Championship with the opponents being Zimbabwe.

With this performance, Wiaan Mulder has not only helped his team take control of the Test but also shown he’s ready for a bigger role in red-ball cricket.

