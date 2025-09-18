Will Cameron Green Bowl in Ashes 2025? Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Provides Update on the All-rounder’s Fitness

He previously bowled in a Test match against West Indies 2024-25 series at home.

Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that Cameron Green may return to bowling duties ahead of the eagerly awaited Ashes 2025, scheduled for later this year. Green is set to play a Test match on home soil for the first time in almost a year.

Green had four stress fractures in his lower back since his junior days. He was detected with a unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture last year which contributed largely to his injury. The injury forced him to stay away from the game for nine months. As a result, the all-rounder missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Sri Lanka tour, Champions Trophy 2025, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 during the period.

The right-hand batter returned to competitive cricket with the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025, which Australia lost to South Africa by five wickets. While he has made headlines with his batting in white-ball formats for Australia, Green hasn’t been able replicate similar performances in red-ball format since his return.

Andrew McDonald Reveals His Plans for Cameron Green

In the last four Tests, Green, who played as specialist batter, managed just 188 runs, averaging 23.50, including only one fifty. With the important Ashes series coming up, the right-arm pacer is set to feature in the upcoming Sheffield Shield season before Australia take on India for the three-match ODI and T20I series next month.

“He will play some games in the Indian white-ball series, but we have taken him through (Sheffield) Shield to prepare for the Ashes. The big piece of that will be his bowling and making sure that we’ve got the loads to be able to navigate through the five Test matches,” told McDonald to SEN Mornings.

The 26-year-old hasn’t bowled a single over since his comeback in June last year. He is expected to start bowling in the Sheffield Shield tournament, with Ashes series lineup in November. The all-rounder replaced out of runs Marnus Labuschagne at number three, allowing the Aussie to play a seam bowling all-rounder Beau Webster at seven. The head coach believes that Green rolling arm over will ease help to manage captain Pat Cummins, drawing parallel to England skipper Ben Stokes’ effort against India. Cummins is already battling with lumbar bone stress and there is question around his availability for the entire series.

“The other thing too that he will help us manage the other three quicks,” McDonald said. “It’s no different to Ben Stokes and the way that he was used and didn’t quite get through five test matches, which is always a question mark how much you use your all-rounders, but they definitely allow you to manage your fast bowlers.”

Andrew McDonald Hints at Shift in Cameron Green’s Batting Position

McDonald didn’t rule out change in Green’s batting position, depending on his bowling loads throughout the series. Green has mainly batted lower down the order, with 36 innings of his 51 knocks having come while batting six or seven. However, the pace bowling all-rounder who is expected to get bowling fit till the marquee series. His return to bowling duties could potentially mean Webster making a way for him at number six.

“I think it’s a discussion,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with front-ending your overs in an innings as well as an all-rounder and if he wants to bat higher, then potentially from 50 overs onwards or depending on where the opponent’s at, you might drop off the load there, so then he’s fresher to bat. You can still do a little bit of in-game management and be creative around that, so we’re not fixed on it, but it’s definitely a conversation.”

The Ashes 2025 series will commence at Perth’s Optus Stadium on November 21. The hosts will start as the home favourites, having not lost the Ashes series in a decade.

