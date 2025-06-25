News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Will Jofra Archer Play The ENG vs IND 2nd Test England Pacer Reveals
news

Will Jofra Archer Play The ENG vs IND 2nd Test? England Pacer Reveals

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

Jofra Archer has not played a Test for England since 2021.

Will Jofra Archer Play The ENG vs IND 2nd Test England Pacer Reveals

England pacer Jofra Archer has expressed confidence that he will be ready to play Test cricket for the country should he be recalled anytime during the ongoing series against India.

Jofra Archer, who has battled multiple injuries over the last few years, made his First-Class return with Sussex for the first time in four years. On Day two of the ongoing County Championship match against Durham, Jofra Archer removed Emilio Gay. He finished the innings with figures of 1/32 in 18 overs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Jofra Archer speaks on First-Class return

There were reports that Jofra Archer could return for England’s second Test against India that starts at Edgbaston from July 2. However, the 30-year-old is focussing on the present.

“Back then, I didn’t have the choice because I didn’t think my body could hold up to it,” the Sussex speedster told Sussex Cricket during an interview. “Now it’s a different challenge, because I know my body can hold up to it. The mental part of the game [will be tough]. Over the next couple of days, I’m going to have to battle a bit with it, but it’s all good. It’s a new challenge, and I’ll keep trucking along,” he added.

In 2020, the right-arm pacer sustained a thumb injury while fielding for Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the IPL that year. That was compounded by injuries to his elbow and stress fracture on the back, which meant that he missed a significant amount of red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ:

Jofra Archer has not played Tests for England since 2021, when his team took on India in India. “I’m glad to just finish a day of four-day cricket. Last time I played [against Kent at Hove in May 2021], I just made it to tea, so I’m glad to go all the way today,” Archer said.

Nasser Hussain warns against England rushing Jofra Archer back

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has given a timely warning to England, saying that they should not rush Jofra Archer back into the Test side. “I would be careful with Jofra Archer. You know, it takes more than just bowling a few overs, come back into the Test match series. I’d like Jofra, if he’s going to come in to this series, to get more of a load into his body, so I’d be careful with that,” he said on Sky Sports during a discussion with former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Till date, Jofra Archer has played 13 Tests since making his debut in 2019 during the Ashes series that year. He has picked up 42 wickets at an average 31.05 and has three five-wicket hauls to his name. He registered his best match figures of 8/85 during the Lord’s Test of the 2019 Ashes series against Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England
England vs India
Jofra Archer
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Shubman Gill Nasser Hussain ENG vs IND 1st Test Ravindra Jadeja

‘Reactive As Opposed to Proactive’ – Former England Skipper Gives No Nonsense Take on Captaincy by Shubman Gill

It was the new skipper's first Test assignment.
7:32 pm
Aditya Ighe
'Can't Win With 1.5 Bowlers' - Former India Player Makes Bold Statement, Lauds Shubman Gill After India's Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Can’t Win With 1.5 Bowlers’ – Former India Player Makes Bold Statement, Lauds Shubman Gill After India’s Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test

The second Test between England and India will commence from July 2 at Edgbaston.
7:21 pm
Amogh Bodas
WTC 2025-27 Standings: Where Does India Rank in New World Test Championship Cycle After Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test?

WTC 2025-27 Standings: Where Does India Rank in New World Test Championship Cycle After Loss in ENG vs IND 1st Test?

7:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly ENG vs IND

Did Virat Kohli Err By Retiring Before England Test Series On Batting Wickets? Sourav Ganguly Weighs In

He announced his retirement on May 12.
6:16 pm
Ashish Satyam
Australia Set to Tour New Zealand in Build-up to T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

Australia Set to Tour New Zealand in Build-up to T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

5:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
india under 19 team

Tailenders become Nightmare! No.9 Batter Smashes 52-Ball Century to Take India U19 Past 400 in 50-over Match

India Under 19 registered a 231-run victory as a result
5:02 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.