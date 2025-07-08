News
Will Jofra Archer Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord's After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match
news

Will Jofra Archer Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 8, 2025
3 min read

Archer made his Test debut at Lord’s back in 2019 and has not played a Test since February 2021.

Will Jofra Archer Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match

England will take on India in the third Test at Lord’s starting July 10. After a 336-run loss at Edgbaston test, they will aim to bounce back. With the five-match series level at 1-1, Ben Stokes and his team will look to get back to winning ways and take the lead. A big question before the match is whether Jofra Archer will be picked in the playing 11.

Will Jofra Archer Play Lord’s Test?

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is likely to return to Test cricket in the third Test against India, starting July 10 at Lord’s. This will be his first red-ball match in more than three years, after being out due to several injury setbacks.

Ahead of the game, reports suggest that England have asked for a more pace-friendly pitch at Lord’s following their big loss at Edgbaston. With Archer expected to return alongside Gus Atkinson, England’s pace attack will get a major boost. Speaking to the media, England head coach Brendon McCullum said that Archer is fully fit and ready to play. He added that Archer is looking strong, is available for selection, and it’s exciting to have someone like him back in the side. McCullum also said they know how dangerous Archer can be in Test cricket.

“He’ll certainly be available for selection. Jofra is looking fit, strong, and ready to go. It’s hugely exciting to have him back in the mix. We know what he’s capable of in Test cricket,” McCullum said.

Archer made his Test debut at Lord’s back in 2019 and has not played a Test since February 2021.

ALSO READ:

Likely England Playing XI for Lord’s

England are likely to make two changes to their playing XI after the loss at Edgbaston. In the batting department, they are expected to continue with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett as openers. Ollie Pope, who scored a century in the first innings of the first Test, has not shown consistency since then but might still play. Joe Root is yet to make a big impact in the series so far. Harry Brook was impressive in the last Test, scoring 158 in the first innings. Ben Stokes has picked up wickets with the ball but hasn’t contributed much with the bat yet. Jamie Smith was a big positive in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 188 and 88 in two innings.

In the bowling lineup, England are likely to make some changes. Jofra Archer might come in for Chris Woakes, who could be rested. Gus Atkinson was recently added to the squad and might replace Brydon Carse. Josh Tongue is expected to keep his place in the side. Shoaib Bashir, who played as the lone spinner in the last match, is also likely to be retained.

England Likely XI for the third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

