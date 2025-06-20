Will Karun Nair Play the Headingley Test? BCCI Drops Hint Ahead of ENG vs IND Series Opener

The BCCI has made a special video on the comeback man, Karun Nair.

Karun Nair has made a historic comeback to the Indian side after piling runs in the domestic arena and breaking down the door. He has been included in the five-match Test series against England, starting later today.

The BCCI has made a special video on the comeback man, in which Nair revealed how he was eager to play Test matches for India. While nothing is confirmed, the way he talked indicated that he might be in the XI straight away from the Headingley Test.

“I’ve tried to keep it very simple, always think about the positives, have certain goals in mind, visualise things, and have real belief in what you visualise. Don’t chase perfection; try and dream big, have that belief in yourself that anything can happen at any point in time. Hi, this is Karun Nair, and I’m ready to go.”

The way he said the last sentence indicates that he might be part of the XI, even though nothing conclusive can be drawn from his statement. Anyway, this is an inspirational comeback from Nair, and he must make the full use of this second chance by continuing to do what brought him here – scoring runs match after match.

Why Karun Nair should play in India’s playing XI in Headingley?

India have multiple reasons to have Karun Nair in their playing XI right from the start of the first game of the series. He is among the most experienced batters in the side, even if he has been out of the squad for around eight years.

Nair has played ample red-ball cricket domestically, and this is his best format, even if he has scored runs in other formats. Additionally, he has played County Cricket here and understands the conditions better than many other batters in a relatively new squad.

💯 for Karun Nair 👏



A splendid knock on the big stage under pressure 💪



It's his 9⃣th 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in all formats combined this season, and the celebration says it all👌🙌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/up5GVaflpp pic.twitter.com/9MvZSHKKMY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2025

He has 736 runs at an average of 52.57 in 14 innings, including four fifties and a century, in County Cricket. Nair was also in top form in the pre-series A games against England Lions, where he also hit a fabulous double century in the first unofficial Test in Canterbury to stamp his authority.

He can be flexible with his batting position and bat anywhere between No.3 and 6 according to the team’s requirements. Another key point is that the team should utilise his form and ensure he gets the game time at the right time, for that will help both India and Nair on this testing tour.

