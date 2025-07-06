Will Steve Smith Play in 3rd WI vs AUS Test After Suffering A Blow in His Dislocated Finger?

Previously, he missed the first Test due to the same injury.

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith suffered a blow on his dislocated finger during the second West Indies vs Australia Test in Grenada. Earlier, he sustained this injury during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against South Africa, which refrained him from participating in the series opener in Barbados.

Will Steve Smith Play in 3rd WI vs AUS Test?

It created a huge injury scare for Australia when a sharp delivery from the West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph hit him in his dislocated finger. However, after suffering an initial pain, the batter continued to play and notched up the highest score of the third innings so far with his 79 runs off 119 deliveries. Notably, he also scored a crucial 66-run knock in the first innings of the WTC summit clash.

“My first ball hit me straight on the finger. It was not ideal but it feels alright. It is that kind of surface,” stated Smith after the third day’s play.

WI vs AUS 2nd Test

Australia gained an early 1-0 lead over the West Indies after defeating them by a huge 159 runs in the previous fixture. But a poor batting performance in the first innings, which continued from Barbados, saw them get bundled out for only 286 runs under 65 overs. Joseph starred with a four-wicket haul, while only two Australian batters, Beau Webster (60) and Alex Carey (63), put up fifty-plus scores.

However, a strong show with the ball, spearheaded by the veteran spinner Nathan Lyon (3/75), helped the Aussies to bowl out the Windies for just 253. All-rounder Cameron Green’s gritty half-century (52) alongside Smith’s valuable knock on Day 3 rescued them from a rough start of 12/2 in the second innings. Travis Head also contributed with a 39-run knock at a strike rate of 65.00. On the other hand, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Justin Greaves have scalped two wickets apiece.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins will resume Day 4 on 221/7 with a lead of 254 runs. This fixture will be followed by the third and final Test in Jamaica. The match will commence on July 12.

