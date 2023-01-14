Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 Streaming Details: When and where to watch Women's U-19 T20 World Cup LIVE on TV in India and Other Locations, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues
The first-ever women's U-19 T20 World Cup is set to kick off from January 14 in South Africa. The tournament is first of its kind event in women's cricket, aimed to bolster the female youth cricket across the globe.
As the ICC looks to strengthen the women's game and help its member countries build their talent pipeline, the introduction of an U-19 World Cup in the popular T20 format encourages them to invest more in girls cricket at the junior level and ultimately have a wider pool of players for selection at the top-level game.
Over the next few weeks, the competition is expected to throw up multiple bright young talents from different countries, which would then be expected to take their respective countries' mantle forward and serve their international sides for a long time to come.
As per the tournament design, there are 16 leading women's U-19 sides part of the structure.
These four groups are as follows:
Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA
Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe
Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies
Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa and the UAE
Top three finishing teams from each group will make the Super 6 round, where they will be placed in two groups - Group 1 and 2. Group 1 will consist of teams who were top 3 in Groups A and D, while Group 2 will feature top 3 sides from Groups B and C.
At the Super 6 round, teams will play against teams of other groups before the top 2 from either group will make it to the semifinals, the winners of which contest the final.
Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: Women's U-19 T20 World Cup schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Timing (IST)
|January 14
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|UAE vs Scotland
|Benoni (B)
|1:30 PM
|South Africa vs India
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|Sri Lanka vs USA
|Benoni (B)
|5:15 PM
|January 15
|West Indies vs Ireland
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|1:30 PM
|Pakistan vs Rwanda
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|England vs Zimbabwe
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|New Zealand vs Indonesia
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|5:15 PM
|January 16
|India vs UAE
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Benoni (B)
|1:30 PM
|Australia vs USA
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|South Africa vs Scotland
|Benoni (B)
|5:15 PM
|January 17
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|Zimbabwe vs Rwanda
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|1:30 PM
|England vs Pakistan
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|West Indies vs Indonesia
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|5:15 PM
|January 18
|Bangladesh vs USA
|Benoni (B)
|1:30 PM
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|South Africa vs UAE
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|India vs Scotland
|Benoni (B)
|5:15 PM
|January 19
|England vs Rwanda
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|1:30 PM
|Ireland vs Indonesia
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|5:15 PM
|January 20
|4th place playoff 1
|Benoni
|1:30 PM
|4th place playoff 2
|Benoni
|5:15 PM
|January 21
|Super Six Group 2
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|1:30 PM
|Super Six Group 2
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|Super Six Group 1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|Super Six Group 1
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|5:15 PM
|January 22
|Super Six Group 2
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|1:30 PM
|Super Six Group 1
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|January 23
|Super Six Group 1
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|Super Six Group 2
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|5:15 PM
|January 24
|Super Six Group 2
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|Super Six Group 1
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|5:15 PM
|January 25
|Super Six Group 1
|Potchefstroom (NWU)
|1:30 PM
|Super Six Group 2
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|January 26
|Semifinal 1
|Potchefstroom
|1:30 PM
|Semifinal 2
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
|January 29
|FINAL
|Potchefstroom
|5:15 PM
Where to watch Women's U-19 T20 World Cup LIVE on TV
Star Sports will be televising the women's U-19 T20 World Cup live in India. Cricket fans based in other countries can tune into following channels to enjoy the same:-
UK: Sky Sports
NZ: Sky Sports NZ
AUS: Fox Sports
USA: Willow TV
UAE: AsiaNet TV
PAK: Ten Sports
Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming details
Star's digital application 'Disney+Hotstar' will stream the tournament live in India. Global viewers can tune into icc.tv for the same.
Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Complete Squad Lists
Australia: Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson.
Non-travelling reserves: Paris Hall, Samira Dimeglio, Sara Kennedy, Olivia Henry, Ananaya Sharma
Bangladesh: Disha Biswas (c), Shorna Akter, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Misty Rany Shaha, Reya Akter Shika, Sumaiya Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Mst Unnoti Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Leky Chakma, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva.
Stand-by: Suborna Kormakar, Nishita Akter Nishi, Mst Rabaya Khatun, Juairiya Ferdous.
England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens, Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward
Non-travelling reserves: Emily Churms, Charlotte Lambert, Bethan Miles, Jemima Spence, Mary Taylor
Pakistan: Syeda Aroob Shah (c), Aliza Khan, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor Bhatti, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaibunnisa, Zamina Tahir Chughtai
Reserves: Aqsa Yousaf, Dina Razvi, Maham Anees, Muskan Abid, Tahzeeb Shah
Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunarathne (c), Dahami Sanethma, Umaya Rathnayake, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sumudu Nisansala, Pamoda Shaini, Vidushika Perera, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rismi Sanjana, Nethmi Senarathna, Harini Perera, Vihara Sewwandi
USA: Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kolan, Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Laasya Mullapudi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra.
Reserves: Chetnaa Prasad, Kasturi Vedantham, Lisa Ramjit, Mitali Patwardhan, Tya Gonsalves.
Indonesia: Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi (c), Thersiana Feibrene Catrina Penu Weo (vc), Ni Kadek Ariani, Yessny Yolanda Djahilepang, Sang Ayu Ketut Puspita Dewi, Lie Qiao, I Gusti Sandya Febri Pratiwi, Ni Kadek Devi Murtiari, Ni Putu Cantika, Ni Kadek Dwi Indriyani, Desi Wulandari, Ni Made Suarniasih, Gusti Ayu Made Ratna Ulansari, Dewa Ayu Sasrikayoni, Kadek Ayu Kurniartini
Ireland: Amy Hunter (c), Siúin Woods (vc), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Joanna Loughran, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires
Non-travelling reserves: Aoife Fisher, Alice Walsh
Rwanda: Gisele Ishimwe (c), Merveille Uwase, Henriette Isimbi, Marie Josee Tumukunde, Geovanis Uwase, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Sylvia Usabyimana, Henriette T. Ishimwe, Divine Ishimwe Gihozo, Belise Murekatete, Cynthia Tuyizere, Cesarie Muragijimana, Rosine Irera, Zurafat M. Ishimwe, Synthia Uwera
Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu (c), Kelly Ndiraya, Kay Ndiraya, Adel Zimunu, Natasha Mtomba, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Danielle Meikle, Tawana Marumani, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Betty Mangachena, Chipo Moyo, Faith Ndhlalambi, Rukudzo Mwakayeni
New Zealand: Izzy Sharp (c), Olivia Anderson, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Izzy Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Abby Hotton, Fran Jonas, Louisa Kotkamp, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Natasha Wakelin
West Indies: Ashmini Munisar (c), Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, K D Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Abini St Jean
South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha
Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan
UAE: Theertha Satish (c), Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Avanee Patil, Archara Supriya, Rishitha Rajith, Geethika Jyothis, Sanjana Ramesh, Ishitha Zehra
India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam
Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree
Scotland: Katherine Fraser (c), Ailsa Lister (vc)(wk), Molly Barbour-Smith, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham