Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 Streaming Details: When and where to watch Women's U-19 T20 World Cup LIVE on TV in India and Other Locations, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

The first-ever women's U-19 T20 World Cup is set to kick off from January 14 in South Africa. The tournament is first of its kind event in women's cricket, aimed to bolster the female youth cricket across the globe.

As the ICC looks to strengthen the women's game and help its member countries build their talent pipeline, the introduction of an U-19 World Cup in the popular T20 format encourages them to invest more in girls cricket at the junior level and ultimately have a wider pool of players for selection at the top-level game.

Over the next few weeks, the competition is expected to throw up multiple bright young talents from different countries, which would then be expected to take their respective countries' mantle forward and serve their international sides for a long time to come.

As per the tournament design, there are 16 leading women's U-19 sides part of the structure.

These four groups are as follows:

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA

Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies

Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa and the UAE

Top three finishing teams from each group will make the Super 6 round, where they will be placed in two groups - Group 1 and 2. Group 1 will consist of teams who were top 3 in Groups A and D, while Group 2 will feature top 3 sides from Groups B and C.

At the Super 6 round, teams will play against teams of other groups before the top 2 from either group will make it to the semifinals, the winners of which contest the final.

Date Match Venue Timing (IST) January 14 Australia vs Bangladesh Benoni 1:30 PM UAE vs Scotland Benoni (B) 1:30 PM South Africa vs India Benoni 5:15 PM Sri Lanka vs USA Benoni (B) 5:15 PM January 15 West Indies vs Ireland Potchefstroom (NWU) 1:30 PM Pakistan vs Rwanda Potchefstroom 1:30 PM England vs Zimbabwe Potchefstroom 5:15 PM New Zealand vs Indonesia Potchefstroom (NWU) 5:15 PM January 16 India vs UAE Benoni 1:30 PM Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Benoni (B) 1:30 PM Australia vs USA Benoni 5:15 PM South Africa vs Scotland Benoni (B) 5:15 PM January 17 New Zealand vs Ireland Potchefstroom 1:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Rwanda Potchefstroom (NWU) 1:30 PM England vs Pakistan Potchefstroom 5:15 PM West Indies vs Indonesia Potchefstroom (NWU) 5:15 PM January 18 Bangladesh vs USA Benoni (B) 1:30 PM Australia vs Sri Lanka Benoni 1:30 PM South Africa vs UAE Benoni 5:15 PM India vs Scotland Benoni (B) 5:15 PM January 19 England vs Rwanda Potchefstroom (NWU) 1:30 PM Ireland vs Indonesia Potchefstroom 1:30 PM New Zealand vs West Indies Potchefstroom 5:15 PM Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Potchefstroom (NWU) 5:15 PM January 20 4th place playoff 1 Benoni 1:30 PM 4th place playoff 2 Benoni 5:15 PM January 21 Super Six Group 2 Potchefstroom (NWU) 1:30 PM Super Six Group 2 Potchefstroom 1:30 PM Super Six Group 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM Super Six Group 1 Potchefstroom (NWU) 5:15 PM January 22 Super Six Group 2 Potchefstroom (NWU) 1:30 PM Super Six Group 1 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM January 23 Super Six Group 1 Potchefstroom 1:30 PM Super Six Group 2 Potchefstroom (NWU) 5:15 PM January 24 Super Six Group 2 Potchefstroom 1:30 PM Super Six Group 1 Potchefstroom (NWU) 5:15 PM January 25 Super Six Group 1 Potchefstroom (NWU) 1:30 PM Super Six Group 2 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM January 26 Semifinal 1 Potchefstroom 1:30 PM Semifinal 2 Potchefstroom 5:15 PM January 29 FINAL Potchefstroom 5:15 PM

Where to watch Women's U-19 T20 World Cup LIVE on TV

Star Sports will be televising the women's U-19 T20 World Cup live in India. Cricket fans based in other countries can tune into following channels to enjoy the same:-

UK: Sky Sports

NZ: Sky Sports NZ

AUS: Fox Sports

USA: Willow TV

UAE: AsiaNet TV

PAK: Ten Sports

Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming details

Star's digital application 'Disney+Hotstar' will stream the tournament live in India. Global viewers can tune into icc.tv for the same.

Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Complete Squad Lists

Australia: Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson.

Non-travelling reserves: Paris Hall, Samira Dimeglio, Sara Kennedy, Olivia Henry, Ananaya Sharma

Bangladesh: Disha Biswas (c), Shorna Akter, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Misty Rany Shaha, Reya Akter Shika, Sumaiya Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Mst Unnoti Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Leky Chakma, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva.

Stand-by: Suborna Kormakar, Nishita Akter Nishi, Mst Rabaya Khatun, Juairiya Ferdous.

England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens, Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward

Non-travelling reserves: Emily Churms, Charlotte Lambert, Bethan Miles, Jemima Spence, Mary Taylor

Pakistan: Syeda Aroob Shah (c), Aliza Khan, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor Bhatti, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaibunnisa, Zamina Tahir Chughtai

Reserves: Aqsa Yousaf, Dina Razvi, Maham Anees, Muskan Abid, Tahzeeb Shah

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunarathne (c), Dahami Sanethma, Umaya Rathnayake, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sumudu Nisansala, Pamoda Shaini, Vidushika Perera, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rismi Sanjana, Nethmi Senarathna, Harini Perera, Vihara Sewwandi

USA: Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kolan, Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Laasya Mullapudi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra.

Reserves: Chetnaa Prasad, Kasturi Vedantham, Lisa Ramjit, Mitali Patwardhan, Tya Gonsalves.

Indonesia: Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi (c), Thersiana Feibrene Catrina Penu Weo (vc), Ni Kadek Ariani, Yessny Yolanda Djahilepang, Sang Ayu Ketut Puspita Dewi, Lie Qiao, I Gusti Sandya Febri Pratiwi, Ni Kadek Devi Murtiari, Ni Putu Cantika, Ni Kadek Dwi Indriyani, Desi Wulandari, Ni Made Suarniasih, Gusti Ayu Made Ratna Ulansari, Dewa Ayu Sasrikayoni, Kadek Ayu Kurniartini

Ireland: Amy Hunter (c), Siúin Woods (vc), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Joanna Loughran, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires

Non-travelling reserves: Aoife Fisher, Alice Walsh

Rwanda: Gisele Ishimwe (c), Merveille Uwase, Henriette Isimbi, Marie Josee Tumukunde, Geovanis Uwase, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Sylvia Usabyimana, Henriette T. Ishimwe, Divine Ishimwe Gihozo, Belise Murekatete, Cynthia Tuyizere, Cesarie Muragijimana, Rosine Irera, Zurafat M. Ishimwe, Synthia Uwera

Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu (c), Kelly Ndiraya, Kay Ndiraya, Adel Zimunu, Natasha Mtomba, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Danielle Meikle, Tawana Marumani, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Betty Mangachena, Chipo Moyo, Faith Ndhlalambi, Rukudzo Mwakayeni

New Zealand: Izzy Sharp (c), Olivia Anderson, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Izzy Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Abby Hotton, Fran Jonas, Louisa Kotkamp, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Natasha Wakelin

West Indies: Ashmini Munisar (c), Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, K D Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Abini St Jean

South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha

Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan

UAE: Theertha Satish (c), Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Avanee Patil, Archara Supriya, Rishitha Rajith, Geethika Jyothis, Sanjana Ramesh, Ishitha Zehra

India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree

Scotland: Katherine Fraser (c), Ailsa Lister (vc)(wk), Molly Barbour-Smith, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham