News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

‘Won’t Be Only Time’  – Yashasvi Jaiswal Warned About THIS Bowler By Barmy Army After Early Dismissal in Eng Lions vs India A Unofficial Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 2 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 17 during the second unofiicial Test between England Lions and India A on Friday.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 17 runs from 26 balls by Chris Woakes during the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A in Northampton on Friday. He was struck LBW by the England all-rounder. However, England’s Barmy Army, the team’s fans’ group, gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a timely warning that this won’t be the only time that Chris Woakes will be dismissing the youngster.

Jaiswal, Woakes set for showdown in IND vs ENG Test series

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Chris Woakes will turn up for India and England in the upcoming five-match Test series in England. The Test series is scheduled to begin on June 20, with the first Test taking place at Headingley. “Won’t be the only time Woakes gets Jaiswal this summer,” the Barmy Army posted on their official “X” handle.

The 23-year-old slammed two fours during his knock of 17 runs. The Mumbai cricketer had ended up as the second highest run-getter during India’s tour of Australia in 2024-25 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He had scored 391 runs from 10 innings at an average of 43.44, finishing behind Travis Head who scored 448 runs from nine innings.

On Friday, Jaiswal looked seemingly frustrated with the LBW decision.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 19 Tests for India since making his debut in July 2023 against West Indies. He has 1798 runs from 19 Tests at an average of 52.88, registering 10 fifties and four centuries.

Karun, Nair look to build steady stand

At the time of writing this report, India A were 75/2 in 21 overs at lunch on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test, with Karun Nair (16*) and KL Rahul (26*) unbeaten at the crease. The duo had built a 35-run partnership for the third wicket.

ALSO READ:

The first unofficial Test in Canterbury last week had ended in a draw. Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored 24 and 64 runs in the two innings respectively of that match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Barmy Army
Cricket
England Lions vs India A
England vs India
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

England Lions vs India A 2nd Test, Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch IND A vs ENG Lions Test Series in India?

This match will be the final preparation ahead of India's five-match Test series against England.
7:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
Brydon Carse was selected for the first England vs India Test at Headingley.

‘I Think I Could Get Rid of It’, England Star Reveals The Thoughts of Amputating Toe to Overcome Injury Struggles

He missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the injury.
6:21 pm
Sandip Pawar
Rohit Sharma speaks about his Test retirement.

Rohit Sharma Reveals What His Father Told Him After Test Retirement

The former India Test skipper hung up his boots after taking part in 67 matches, where he collected  4301 runs.
6:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
Chris Woakes showed his true worth with a sensational opening spell in the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A.

England Pacer Sends Huge Warning Signals Ahead of India Test Series With Sensational Spell vs India A

He dismissed both openers in quick succession to provide a perfect start to his team.
5:36 pm
Darpan Jain

South Africa Set To Unleash Two Young Prodigies in Zimbabwe Tests, Names Squad With 5 New Players

South Africa are set to play two Tests against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe.
4:29 pm
Vishnu PN
Mike Hesson took over the reins from the recent Pakistan T20I series against Bangladesh.

‘Very Much Outdated’: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson wants Multi-skilled Players in the rebuild

6:11 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.