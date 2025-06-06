‘Won’t Be Only Time’  – Yashasvi Jaiswal Warned About THIS Bowler By Barmy Army After Early Dismissal in Eng Lions vs India A Unofficial Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 17 during the second unofiicial Test between England Lions and India A on Friday.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 17 runs from 26 balls by Chris Woakes during the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A in Northampton on Friday. He was struck LBW by the England all-rounder. However, England’s Barmy Army, the team’s fans’ group, gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a timely warning that this won’t be the only time that Chris Woakes will be dismissing the youngster.

Jaiswal, Woakes set for showdown in IND vs ENG Test series

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Chris Woakes will turn up for India and England in the upcoming five-match Test series in England. The Test series is scheduled to begin on June 20, with the first Test taking place at Headingley. “Won’t be the only time Woakes gets Jaiswal this summer,” the Barmy Army posted on their official “X” handle. Won’t be the only time Woakes gets Jaiswal this summer.pic.twitter.com/UwT23WycGr — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 6, 2025

The 23-year-old slammed two fours during his knock of 17 runs. The Mumbai cricketer had ended up as the second highest run-getter during India’s tour of Australia in 2024-25 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He had scored 391 runs from 10 innings at an average of 43.44, finishing behind Travis Head who scored 448 runs from nine innings.

On Friday, Jaiswal looked seemingly frustrated with the LBW decision.

Jaiswal visibly frustrated at the decision. pic.twitter.com/I98mZVAX8z — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) June 6, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 19 Tests for India since making his debut in July 2023 against West Indies. He has 1798 runs from 19 Tests at an average of 52.88, registering 10 fifties and four centuries.

Karun, Nair look to build steady stand

At the time of writing this report, India A were 75/2 in 21 overs at lunch on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test, with Karun Nair (16*) and KL Rahul (26*) unbeaten at the crease. The duo had built a 35-run partnership for the third wicket.

ALSO READ:

The first unofficial Test in Canterbury last week had ended in a draw. Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored 24 and 64 runs in the two innings respectively of that match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.