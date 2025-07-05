News
World Championship of Legends 2025 Squads: Full Team List For WCL T20 2025 Ft. Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, And Shahid Afridi

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read

India Champions will return under the captaincy of WC 2011 hero to defend their title.

WCL 2025 India Champions

Turning back time for some of cricket’s legendary players, the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is around the corner. The WCL T20 2025 will kick off on July 18 with the England Champions facing the Pakistan Champions. India Champions, led by ODI World Cup 2011 hero Yuvraj Singh, will return to defend their title. They are scheduled to play their first match on 20 July against arch-rivals Pakistan Champions.

While tournaments like the IPL, BBL, SA20, ILT20, MLC, and more showcase high-voltage contests featuring emerging talent, the WCL 2025 brings veteran cricketers into the spotlight in the dynamic T20 format.

A total of six teams will compete in the league – India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, Australia Champions, and West Indies Champions. For India, star opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to play his debut season.

All matches will take place across four iconic venues in England. They are – Edgbaston (Birmingham), County Ground (Northampton), Grace Road (Leicester), and Headingley (Leeds).

Big Names in World Championship of Legends 2025 Squads

The squad list for WCL 2025 is star-studded with big names from the cricketing fraternity. Watching the legends compete in such a unique contest promises to be thrilling. Here are some of the big names from the various lineups.

  • Suresh Raina (India Champions)
  • Harbhajan Singh (India Champions)
  • Shoaib Malik (Pakistan Champions)
  • Shahid Afridi (Pakistan Champions)
  • Brett Lee (Australia Champions)
  • Kevin Pietersen (England Champions)
  • Ian Bell (England Champions)
  • AB de Villiers (South Africa Champions)
  • Dale Steyn (South Africa Champions)
  • Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa Champions)
  • Chris Gayle (West Indies Champions)
  • Dwayne Bravo (West Indies Champions)
  • Daren Sammy (West Indies Champions)

WCL 2025 Fixtures

Date, DayMatch
July 18, FridayEngland Champions vs Pakistan Champions
July 19, SaturdayWest Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions
July 19, SaturdayEngland Champions vs Australia Champions
July 20, SundayIndia Champions vs Pakistan Champions
July 22, TuesdayEngland Champions vs West Indies Champions
July 22, TuesdayIndia Champions vs South Africa Champions
July 23, WednesdayAustralia Champions vs West Indies Champions
July 24, ThursdaySouth Africa Champions vs England Champions
July 25, FridayPakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions
July 26, SaturdayIndia Champions vs Australia Champions
July 26, SaturdayPakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions
July 27, SundaySouth Africa Champions vs Australia Champions
July 27, SundayIndia Champions vs England Champions
July 29, TuesdayAustralia Champions vs Pakistan Champions
July 29, TuesdayIndia Champions vs West Indies Champions
July 31, ThursdaySemi-Final 1 (1st vs 4th placed teams)
July 31, ThursdaySemi-Final 2 (2nd vs 3rd placed teams)
August 2, SaturdayFinal

ALSO READ:

Full WCL 2025 Squads

India Champions

Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Reetinder Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha.

Pakistan Champions

Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan (c), Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Nazir, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi.

Australia Champions

David Hussey, Callum Ferguson, Brett Lee (c), Brad Haddin, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, Xavier Doherty, Cameron White, Dan Christian, Travis Birt, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Shaun Tait.

England Champions

Steve Harmison, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Carberry, Kevin Pietersen (c), Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Graeme Swann, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Jade Dernbach, Owais Shah.

South Africa Champions

Ashwell Prince, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, AB de Villiers (c), Justin Ontong, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Alviro Petersen, Wayne Parnell, Johan Botha, Herschelle Gibbs, Marchant de Lange.

West Indies Champions

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Daren Sammy (c), Samuel Badree, Andre Fletcher, Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Dwayne Bravo 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AB de Villiers
Australia Champions
India Champions
Pakistan Champions
Shahid Afridi
South Africa Champions
WCL 2025
World Championship of Legends
Yuvraj Singh
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

