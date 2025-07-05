World Championship of Legends 2025 Squads: Full Team List For WCL T20 2025 Ft. Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, And Shahid Afridi

India Champions will return under the captaincy of WC 2011 hero to defend their title.
Turning back time for some of cricket’s legendary players, the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is around the corner. The WCL T20 2025 will kick off on July 18 with the England Champions facing the Pakistan Champions. India Champions, led by ODI World Cup 2011 hero Yuvraj Singh, will return to defend their title. They are scheduled to play their first match on 20 July against arch-rivals Pakistan Champions.
While tournaments like the IPL, BBL, SA20, ILT20, MLC, and more showcase high-voltage contests featuring emerging talent, the WCL 2025 brings veteran cricketers into the spotlight in the dynamic T20 format.
A total of six teams will compete in the league – India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, Australia Champions, and West Indies Champions. For India, star opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to play his debut season.
All matches will take place across four iconic venues in England. They are – Edgbaston (Birmingham), County Ground (Northampton), Grace Road (Leicester), and Headingley (Leeds).
145/9
103/10
–
141/7
–
–
–
160/5
97/6
100/0
Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 10 wickets
152/3
151/3
MUS Akademik Ravens won by 7 wickets
81/0
77/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
18/1
160/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
83/1
25/4
70/4
Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 18 runs (D/L) method
Indonesia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
114/9
166/7
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 52 runs
172/6
80/10
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
24/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The squad list for WCL 2025 is star-studded with big names from the cricketing fraternity. Watching the legends compete in such a unique contest promises to be thrilling. Here are some of the big names from the various lineups.
|Date, Day
|Match
|July 18, Friday
|England Champions vs Pakistan Champions
|July 19, Saturday
|West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions
|July 19, Saturday
|England Champions vs Australia Champions
|July 20, Sunday
|India Champions vs Pakistan Champions
|July 22, Tuesday
|England Champions vs West Indies Champions
|July 22, Tuesday
|India Champions vs South Africa Champions
|July 23, Wednesday
|Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions
|July 24, Thursday
|South Africa Champions vs England Champions
|July 25, Friday
|Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions
|July 26, Saturday
|India Champions vs Australia Champions
|July 26, Saturday
|Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions
|July 27, Sunday
|South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions
|July 27, Sunday
|India Champions vs England Champions
|July 29, Tuesday
|Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions
|July 29, Tuesday
|India Champions vs West Indies Champions
|July 31, Thursday
|Semi-Final 1 (1st vs 4th placed teams)
|July 31, Thursday
|Semi-Final 2 (2nd vs 3rd placed teams)
|August 2, Saturday
|Final
ALSO READ:
Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Reetinder Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha.
Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan (c), Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Nazir, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi.
David Hussey, Callum Ferguson, Brett Lee (c), Brad Haddin, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, Xavier Doherty, Cameron White, Dan Christian, Travis Birt, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Shaun Tait.
Steve Harmison, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Carberry, Kevin Pietersen (c), Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Graeme Swann, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Jade Dernbach, Owais Shah.
Ashwell Prince, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, AB de Villiers (c), Justin Ontong, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Alviro Petersen, Wayne Parnell, Johan Botha, Herschelle Gibbs, Marchant de Lange.
Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Daren Sammy (c), Samuel Badree, Andre Fletcher, Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Dwayne Bravo
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hindukush Strikers won by 42 runs