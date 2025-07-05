World Championship of Legends 2025 Squads: Full Team List For WCL T20 2025 Ft. Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, And Shahid Afridi

India Champions will return under the captaincy of WC 2011 hero to defend their title.

Turning back time for some of cricket’s legendary players, the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is around the corner. The WCL T20 2025 will kick off on July 18 with the England Champions facing the Pakistan Champions. India Champions, led by ODI World Cup 2011 hero Yuvraj Singh, will return to defend their title. They are scheduled to play their first match on 20 July against arch-rivals Pakistan Champions.

While tournaments like the IPL, BBL, SA20, ILT20, MLC, and more showcase high-voltage contests featuring emerging talent, the WCL 2025 brings veteran cricketers into the spotlight in the dynamic T20 format.

A total of six teams will compete in the league – India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, Australia Champions, and West Indies Champions. For India, star opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to play his debut season.

All matches will take place across four iconic venues in England. They are – Edgbaston (Birmingham), County Ground (Northampton), Grace Road (Leicester), and Headingley (Leeds).

All matches (57) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 145/9 PAL 103/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS 141/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN 160/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 97/6 SOST 100/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 152/3 CCYMT 151/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 81/0 BSAS 77/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED 18/1 JER 160/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 83/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 25/4 INA-W 70/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 114/9 MB 166/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 172/6 THUO 80/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W 24/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

Big Names in World Championship of Legends 2025 Squads

The squad list for WCL 2025 is star-studded with big names from the cricketing fraternity. Watching the legends compete in such a unique contest promises to be thrilling. Here are some of the big names from the various lineups.

Suresh Raina (India Champions)

Harbhajan Singh (India Champions)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan Champions)

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan Champions)

Brett Lee (Australia Champions)

Kevin Pietersen (England Champions)

Ian Bell (England Champions)

AB de Villiers (South Africa Champions)

Dale Steyn (South Africa Champions)

Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa Champions)

Chris Gayle (West Indies Champions)

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies Champions)

Daren Sammy (West Indies Champions)

WCL 2025 Fixtures

Date, Day Match July 18, Friday England Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 19, Saturday West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions July 19, Saturday England Champions vs Australia Champions July 20, Sunday India Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 22, Tuesday England Champions vs West Indies Champions July 22, Tuesday India Champions vs South Africa Champions July 23, Wednesday Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions July 24, Thursday South Africa Champions vs England Champions July 25, Friday Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions July 26, Saturday India Champions vs Australia Champions July 26, Saturday Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions July 27, Sunday South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions July 27, Sunday India Champions vs England Champions July 29, Tuesday Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 29, Tuesday India Champions vs West Indies Champions July 31, Thursday Semi-Final 1 (1st vs 4th placed teams) July 31, Thursday Semi-Final 2 (2nd vs 3rd placed teams) August 2, Saturday Final

ALSO READ:

Full WCL 2025 Squads

India Champions

Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Reetinder Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha.

Pakistan Champions

Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan (c), Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Nazir, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi.

Australia Champions

David Hussey, Callum Ferguson, Brett Lee (c), Brad Haddin, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, Xavier Doherty, Cameron White, Dan Christian, Travis Birt, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Shaun Tait.

England Champions

Steve Harmison, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Carberry, Kevin Pietersen (c), Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Graeme Swann, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Jade Dernbach, Owais Shah.

South Africa Champions

Ashwell Prince, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, AB de Villiers (c), Justin Ontong, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Alviro Petersen, Wayne Parnell, Johan Botha, Herschelle Gibbs, Marchant de Lange.

West Indies Champions

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Daren Sammy (c), Samuel Badree, Andre Fletcher, Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Dwayne Bravo

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.