World Cup-Winning Former Australia Speedster Named New Pace Bowling Coach of Bangladesh

He replaces former New Zealand pacer Andre Adams.

Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait has been named as Bangladesh’s new pace bowling coach and will be with the team till November 2027. He has previously been part of the coaching setups of Pakistan, West Indies and Afghanistan, having worked as bowling coach of all three teams. He replaces former New Zealand pacer Andre Adams.

Shaun Tait was part of Australia’s ODI World Cup winning squad in 2007. He ended as the third highest wicket-taker of that edition with 23 wickets, behind fellow Aussie Glenn McGrath (26 wickets) and Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (23 wickets). Across formats, the 42-year-old has played 59 matches for Australia and ended with 95 wickets.

Shaun Tait on joining Bangladesh as pace bowling coach

“It’s a good time to be involved with the Bangladesh cricket team right now, a bit of a new era if you like,” Tait said as per a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release. “This is international cricket, not a development team, and everyone expects the talent to bring results, which is very much my focus with the fast bowling group,” he added.

The former South Australia cricketer has also had coaching stints in T20 leagues including the Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

ALSO READ:

Bangladesh are set to take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a two-match T20I series in Sharjah later this week. That will be followed by a five-match T20I series against Pakistan in Pakistan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.