Yastika Bhatia Ruled Out Of Women’s World Cup 2025, Replacement Named By BCCI

India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Unfortunately, she will miss more than just the bilateral series. The Mumbai Indians (MI) opener will not be featuring in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 as well. Bhatia had a decent track record for India in the 50-over format, and was slated to open the batting along with Pratika Rawal.

The 24-year-old sustained an injury to her left knee in Visakhapatnam, where the Indian team is going through a preparatory camp. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is currently monitoring Bhatia’s injury, but she is expected to miss the two upcoming major events.

An injury to the left knee would keep the wicketkeeper-batter away from the game for quite a while. Bhatia played an important role at the top of the order for the Women in Blue. Fitting another player in the scheme of things will be a challenging task to do for Harmanpreet Kaur and the management. Having said that, the selection committee has named Uma Chetry as the replacement of Bhatia.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Uma Chetry named as a replacement for Yastika Bhatia in #TeamIndia's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.



Details 🔽 #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/dD3NBOu2Wp pic.twitter.com/rq8EnNe5EY — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 4, 2025

Can Uma Chetry Fill the Yastika Bhatia Void?

It doesn’t look like she will have to. The reason being, the team has Richa Ghosh as an established wicketkeeper-batter, who will start in the XI on most occasions. However, in a case where Ghosh gets injured and isn’t able to take the field, Chetry might have to pull up her socks and grace the field. As of now, Ghosh will be the clear favourite to start with, considering her exploits with the bat too.

The selectors have named the 23-year-old as replacement, and she is relatively new to the 50-over format. She hasn’t played any ODI at the international stage yet. To add to that, the last time she represented India was on December 19, 2024 in a T20I against the West Indies. She has played in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for a couple of seasons, representing the UP Warriorz. Her addition to the Indian side will boost her morale. One does not get a chance to be a part of the World Cup side everyday!

Speaking of Yastika Bhatia, her absence will somewhere affect the dynamics of the team. Having played 27 innings for India in the 50-over format, she has scored 666 runs. Bhatia also holds four fifties next to her name. Additionally, most of her runs have come against the Australians at an average of almost 33. Bhatia was not a part of the recent series against England, on English soil. The last time she walked out to play for India in ODIs was back in October 2024.

India’s Squad For the Series Against Australia

As a preparation for the coveted World Cup, the Indians will play three-match ODI series against the Australians this month. They will play the games on September 14, 17 and 20 respectively. The first two matches will be played in New Chandigarh, whereas the third ODI will be played in Delhi.

India’s Updated ODI Squad against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players for ODI series against Australia: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra

India’s Squad For ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Uma Chetry was slated to be a part of the India A side, which was scheduled to take part in a warm-up match before the World Cup. She will be joining the Indian team soon for preparations leading to the ODI series against Australia.

India’s updated Squad For the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

